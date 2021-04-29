Papa John's Announces Quarterly Dividend





Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA)today announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.225 per common share, payable May 21, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 11, 2021. At this quarterly dividend rate, the annual dividend is equivalent to $0.90 per common share.









Forward-Looking Statements









Certain matters discussed in this press release which are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Part I. Item 1A. - Risk Factors of the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 27, 2020. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information or otherwise.









