Babcock & Wilcox Sets First Quarter 2021 Conference Call and Webcast for Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 8 a.m. ET





Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. ( NYSE:BW, Financial) (B&W or the Company) expects to host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 8 a.m. ET.









B&W Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Kenneth Young, and B&W Chief Financial Officer, Louis Salamone, will discuss the Companys first quarter 2021 results. A news release detailing the results is expected to be issued before the market opens on Thursday, May 13, 2021.









The listen-only audio of the conference call will be broadcast live via the Internet on B%26amp%3BW%26rsquo%3Bs+Investor+Relations+site. The dial-in number for participants in the U.S. is (833) 227-5843; the dial-in number for participants outside the U.S. is (647) 689-4070. The conference ID for all participants is 2970079. A replay of this conference call will remain accessible in the investor relations section of the Company's website for a limited time.









About B&W









Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, B&W is a global leader in energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets. Follow B&W on LinkedIn and learn more at www.babcock.com.





