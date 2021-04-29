Cresco Labs Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Participation





Cresco+Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) (Cresco Labs or the Company), a vertically integrated multistate operator and the number one U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences:















Alliance Global Partners Spring Consumer Cannabis Conference May 4 th , 2021 Charlie Bachtell, CEO and Co-Founder, will participate on a panel at 12:00pm EST and management will participate in virtual one-on-one meetings.









Canaccord Genuity Cannabis Virtual Conference May 11th, 2021 Charlie Bachtell will present on the companys behalf at 8:30am EST and management will participate in virtual one-on-one meetings.













About Cresco Labs Inc.









Cresco Labs is one of the largest vertically integrated multistate cannabis operators in the United States, with a mission to normalize and professionalize the cannabis industry. Employing a consumer-packaged goods (CPG) approach, Cresco Labs is the largest wholesaler of branded cannabis products in the U.S. Its brands are designed to meet the needs of all consumer segments and comprised of some of the most recognized and trusted national brands including Cresco, High Supply, Mindy's Edibles, Good News, Remedi, Wonder Wellness Co. and FloraCal Farms. Sunnyside, Cresco Labs national dispensary brand, is a wellness-focused retailer created to build trust, education and convenience for both existing and new cannabis consumers. Recognizing that the cannabis industry is poised to become one of the leading job creators in the country, Cresco Labs operates the industrys largest Social Equity and Educational Development initiative, SEED, which was established to ensure that all members of society have the skills, knowledge and opportunity to work and own businesses in the cannabis industry. Learn more about Cresco Labs at www.crescolabs.com.









This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Companys beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Companys control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, may, will, should, could, would, expects, plans, anticipates, believes, estimates, projects, predicts, potential or continue or the negative of those forms or other comparable terms. The Companys forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Companys actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those risks discussed under Risk Factors in the Companys Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed on March 26, 2021, and other documents filed by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory authorities; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Because of these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on the Companys forward-looking statements. No assurances are given as to the future trading price or trading volumes of Cresco Labs shares, nor as to the Companys financial performance in future financial periods. The Company does not intend to update any of these factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the Companys forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, any future event or otherwise. Except as otherwise indicated, this press release speaks as of the date hereof. The distribution of this press release does not imply that there has been no change in the affairs of the Company after the date hereof or create any duty or commitment to update or supplement any information provided in this press release or otherwise.





