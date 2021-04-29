Logo
BCE announces election of Directors

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MONTRAL, April 29, 2021

MONTRAL, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - BCE Inc. (TSX: BCE) (NYSE: BCE) today announced that shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forth by BCE at the company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders today, including the election of the Directors by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy:

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Mirko Bibic

344,565,474

98.95%

3,661,338

1.05%

David F. Denison

342,148,007

98.25%

6,078,238

1.75%

Robert P. Dexter

334,085,514

95.94%

14,140,503

4.06%

Ian Greenberg

343,802,874

98.73%

4,423,143

1.27%

Katherine Lee

346,446,607

99.49%

1,779,638

0.51%

Monique F. Leroux

335,672,234

96.39%

12,553,783

3.61%

Sheila A. Murray

334,076,539

95.94%

14,149,478

4.06%

Gordon M. Nixon

(Chair of the Board)

346,168,243

99.41%

2,057,774

0.59%

Louis P. Pagnutti

342,641,177

98.40%

5,584,840

1.60%

Calin Rovinescu

346,308,754

99.45%

1,917,263

0.55%

Karen Sheriff

346,321,463

99.45%

1,904,554

0.55%

Robert C. Simmonds

345,556,101

99.23%

2,669,916

0.77%

Jennifer Tory

346,305,552

99.45%

1,920,465

0.55%

Cornell Wright

346,300,865

99.45%

1,925,152

0.55%

BCE is pleased to welcome Jennifer Tory and Cornell Wright to the Board. Mrs. Tory was Chief Administrative Officer for Royal Bank of Canada until her retirement in 2019. Mr. Wright is Chair of the Corporate Department at law firm Torys and will become President of Wittington Investments at the end of this year.

Following the Annual Meeting, Barry K. Allen, Robert E. Brown, Thomas E. Richard and Paul R. Weiss retired from the BCE Board with our gratitude for their dedicated service to BCE's shareholders.

Please visit BCE.ca for complete Director biographies. Information regarding all matters subject to a vote during BCE's Annual Meeting is available on SEDAR.com.

About BCE
BCE is Canada's largest communications company, providing advanced Bell broadband wireless, TV, Internet and business communications services alongside the country's premier content creation and media assets from Bell Media. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

Bell supports the social and economic prosperity of our communities with a commitment to the highest environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards. We measure our progress in increasing environmental sustainability, achieving a diverse and inclusive workplace, leading data governance and protection, and building stronger and healthier communities. This includes confronting the challenge of mental illness with the Bell Let's Talk initiative, which drives mental health awareness and action with programs like the annual Bell Let's Talk Day and Bell funding for community care, research and workplace programs nationwide all year round.

Media inquiries:

Marie-Eve Francoeur
514-391-5263
[email protected]

Investor inquiries:

Thane Fotopoulos
514-870-4619
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bce-announces-election-of-directors-301280689.html

SOURCE Bell Canada

