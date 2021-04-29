BCE announces election of Directors

PR Newswire
MONTRAL, April 29, 2021
MONTRAL, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - BCE Inc. (TSX: BCE) (NYSE: BCE) today announced that shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forth by BCE at the company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders today, including the election of the Directors by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy:
Nominee
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
Mirko Bibic
344,565,474
98.95%
3,661,338
1.05%
David F. Denison
342,148,007
98.25%
6,078,238
1.75%
Robert P. Dexter
334,085,514
95.94%
14,140,503
4.06%
Ian Greenberg
343,802,874
98.73%
4,423,143
1.27%
Katherine Lee
346,446,607
99.49%
1,779,638
0.51%
Monique F. Leroux
335,672,234
96.39%
12,553,783
3.61%
Sheila A. Murray
334,076,539
95.94%
14,149,478
4.06%
Gordon M. Nixon
(Chair of the Board)
346,168,243
99.41%
2,057,774
0.59%
Louis P. Pagnutti
342,641,177
98.40%
5,584,840
1.60%
Calin Rovinescu
346,308,754
99.45%
1,917,263
0.55%
Karen Sheriff
346,321,463
99.45%
1,904,554
0.55%
Robert C. Simmonds
345,556,101
99.23%
2,669,916
0.77%
Jennifer Tory
346,305,552
99.45%
1,920,465
0.55%
Cornell Wright
346,300,865
99.45%
1,925,152
0.55%
BCE is pleased to welcome Jennifer Tory and Cornell Wright to the Board. Mrs. Tory was Chief Administrative Officer for Royal Bank of Canada until her retirement in 2019. Mr. Wright is Chair of the Corporate Department at law firm Torys and will become President of Wittington Investments at the end of this year.
Following the Annual Meeting, Barry K. Allen, Robert E. Brown, Thomas E. Richard and Paul R. Weiss retired from the BCE Board with our gratitude for their dedicated service to BCE's shareholders.
Please visit BCE.ca for complete Director biographies. Information regarding all matters subject to a vote during BCE's Annual Meeting is available on SEDAR.com.
About BCE
BCE is Canada's largest communications company, providing advanced Bell broadband wireless, TV, Internet and business communications services alongside the country's premier content creation and media assets from Bell Media. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.
Bell supports the social and economic prosperity of our communities with a commitment to the highest environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards. We measure our progress in increasing environmental sustainability, achieving a diverse and inclusive workplace, leading data governance and protection, and building stronger and healthier communities. This includes confronting the challenge of mental illness with the Bell Let's Talk initiative, which drives mental health awareness and action with programs like the annual Bell Let's Talk Day and Bell funding for community care, research and workplace programs nationwide all year round.
Media inquiries:
Marie-Eve Francoeur
514-391-5263
[email protected]
Investor inquiries:
Thane Fotopoulos
514-870-4619
[email protected]
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bce-announces-election-of-directors-301280689.html
SOURCE Bell Canada