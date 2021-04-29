Eagle Pharmaceuticals to Host First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 10, 2021





Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Eagle or the Company) (Nasdaq: EGRX) today announced that the Company will release its 2021 first quarter financial results on Monday, May 10, 2021, before the market opens.









Scott Tarriff, Chief Executive Officer, Brian Cahill, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the results as follows:









Date











Monday, May 10, 2021











Time











8:30 a.m. ET











Toll free (U.S.)











877-876-9173











International











785-424-1667











Webcast (live and replay)











www.eagleus.com, under the Investor Relations section













A replay of the conference call will be available for one week after the call's completion by dialing 800-839-6980 (US) or 402-220-6062 (International) and entering conference call ID EGRXQ121. The webcast will be archived for 30 days at the aforementioned URL.









About Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc.









Eagle is a fully integrated pharmaceutical company with research and development, clinical, manufacturing and commercial expertise. Eagle is committed to developing innovative medicines that result in meaningful improvements in patients lives. Eagles commercialized products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA, BELRAPZO, and its oncology and CNS/metabolic critical care pipeline includes product candidates with the potential to address underserved therapeutic areas across multiple disease states. Additional information is available on Eagles website at www.eagleus.com.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210429006129/en/