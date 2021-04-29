Logo
Acorda Therapeutics First Quarter 2021 Update: Webcast/Conference Call Scheduled for May 6, 2021

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image



Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) will host a conference call and webcast in conjunction with its first quarter 2021 update and financial results on Thursday, May 6 at 4:30 p.m. ET.



To participate in the Webcast/Conference Call, please note there is a new pre-registration process.



Once you have registered, you will receive a confirmation email with Webcast/Conference Call details. For the Webcast you will receive an email 2 hours prior to the start of the call with the link to join. The presentation will be available on the Investors section of www.acorda.com.



A replay of the call will be available from 7:30 p.m. ET on May 6, 2021 until 11:59 p.m. ET on June 3, 2021. To access the replay, please dial (800) 585-8367 (domestic) or (416) 621-4642 (international); reference code 2996776. The archived webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Acorda website at www.acorda.com.



About Acorda Therapeutics



Acorda Therapeutics develops therapies to restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. INBRIJA (levodopa inhalation powder) is approved for intermittent treatment of OFF episodes in adults with Parkinsons disease treated with carbidopa/levodopa. INBRIJA is not to be used by patients who take or have taken a nonselective monoamine oxidase inhibitor such as phenelzine or tranylcypromine within the last two weeks. INBRIJA utilizes Acordas innovative ARCUS pulmonary delivery system, a technology platform designed to deliver medication through inhalation. Acorda also markets the branded AMPYRA (dalfampridine) Extended Release Tablets, 10 mg.



Forward-Looking Statements



This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, regarding management's expectations, beliefs, goals, plans or prospects should be considered forward-looking. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including: we may not be able to successfully market AMPYRA, INBRIJA or any other products under development; the COVID-19 pandemic, including related quarantines and travel restrictions, and the potential for the illness to affect our employees or consultants or those that work for other companies we rely upon, could have a material adverse effect on our business operations or product sales; our ability to raise additional funds to finance our operations, repay outstanding indebtedness or satisfy other obligations, and our ability to control our costs or reduce planned expenditures and take other actions which are necessary for us to continue as a going concern; risks associated with the trading of our common stock and our reverse stock split; risks related to our workforce, including our ability to realize the expected benefits of our corporate restructuring; risks associated with complex, regulated manufacturing processes for pharmaceuticals, which could affect whether we have sufficient commercial supply of INBRIJA to meet market demand; our reliance on third-party manufacturers for the production of commercial supplies of AMPYRA and INBRIJA; third party payers (including governmental agencies) may not reimburse for the use of INBRIJA or our other products at acceptable rates or at all and may impose restrictive prior authorization requirements that limit or block prescriptions; competition for INBRIJA, AMPYRA and other products we may develop and market in the future, including increasing competition and accompanying loss of revenues in the U.S. from generic versions of AMPYRA (dalfampridine) following our loss of patent exclusivity; the ability to realize the benefits anticipated from acquisitions, among other reasons because acquired development programs are generally subject to all the risks inherent in the drug development process and our knowledge of the risks specifically relevant to acquired programs generally improves over time; the risk of unfavorable results from future studies of INBRIJA (levodopa inhalation powder) or from our other research and development programs, or any other acquired or in-licensed programs; the occurrence of adverse safety events with our products; the outcome (by judgment or settlement) and costs of legal, administrative or regulatory proceedings, investigations or inspections, including, without limitation, collective, representative or class action litigation; failure to protect our intellectual property, to defend against the intellectual property claims of others or to obtain third party intellectual property licenses needed for the commercialization of our products; and failure to comply with regulatory requirements could result in adverse action by regulatory agencies.



These and other risks are described in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We may not actually achieve the goals or plans described in our forward-looking statements, and investors should not place undue reliance on these statements. Forward-looking statements made in this press release are made only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this presentation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210429005735/en/

