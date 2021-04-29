Logo
Equitable Names Stephanie Shields Head of Employee Benefits

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image



Equitable, a leading financial services company and subsidiary of Equitable Holdings (NYSE: EQH), today named Stephanie Shields as Head of its Employee Benefits business. Shields will report to Nick Lane, President of Equitable, and will become a member of the companys Operating Committee.



In this role Shields will further advance Equitables growing market presence and innovative offerings in Employee Benefits, overseeing strategy, distribution, product development and partnerships.



As companies today increasingly seek the optimal Employee Benefits solutions in a rapidly changing environment, we are helping meet these challenges with competitive offerings and innovative approaches to deliver strong outcomes, said Nick Lane. Stephanie brings deep industry expertise, a proven track record of driving growth and broad market perspective to help us continue to build robust capabilities and further our market position.



With more than two decades of increasing responsibility at leading insurance and financial services companies, Shields brings a deep understanding of all aspects of group and voluntary insurance, and employee benefits including distribution, strategic planning and relationship management. Previously, Shields held leadership positions with Aflac and Cigna, amassing broad perspective ranging from business model development, product innovation, channel strategy and serving clients.



I look forward to joining Equitable to help lead its growing Employee Benefits business, and helping our clients secure their financial well-being so they can pursue long and fulfilling lives, said Shields. Our talented team will continue to evolve the innovative client solutions we offer and grow our distribution relationships, all while maintaining strong returns on capital.



Equitables Employee Benefits business is focused on small and medium-sized businesses, with a core suite of solutions including life, short-and long-term disability, dental and vision insurance products as well as critical illness and accident products, as an additional voluntary offering. Products are offered through Equitable Advisors and third-party distributors, including national, regional and local brokers.



About Equitable



Equitable has been one of Americas leading financial services providers since 1859. With the mission to help clients secure their financial well-being, Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. Equitable has more than 8,000 employees and Equitable Advisors financial professionals and serves 2.8 million clients across the country. Please visit equitable.com for more information.



Equitable as used above refers specifically to Equitable Financial Life Insurance Company. Equitable is also the brand name of the retirement and protection subsidiaries of Equitable Holdings, Inc. The retirement and protection subsidiaries of Equitable Holdings, Inc. include Equitable Financial Life Insurance Company (NY, NY), Equitable Financial Life Insurance Company of America, an AZ stock company with main administrative headquarters in Jersey City, NJ, and Equitable Distributors, LLC. Equitable Advisors is the brand name of Equitable Advisors, LLC (member FINRA, SIPC) (Equitable Financial Advisors in MI and TN). GE-3569348(04/21)(exp.04/23)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210429006136/en/

