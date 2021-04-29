Waters Corporation Presentation at the Bank of America Securities 2021 Virtual Health Care Conference to Be Audio Webcast Live





Waters Corporation ( NYSE:WAT, Financial) Udit Batra Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will speak to the investment community at the Bank of America Securities 2021 Virtual Health Care Conference on Wednesday, May 12th, 2021 at 2:00PM Eastern Standard Time.









Interested investors can access the live webcast of the presentation by logging on to Waters Corporations website www.waters.com in the investor relations section and clicking on Bank of America Securities 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference.









Waters Corporation ( NYSE:WAT, Financial), the world's leading specialty measurement company, has pioneered chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis innovations serving the life, materials, and food sciences for more than 60 years. With more than 7,400 employees worldwide, Waters operates directly in 35 countries, including 14 manufacturing facilities, and with products available in more than 100 countries.





