Blackstone Announces Investment in Hotwire Communications in Partnership with Founders

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Blackstone Announces Investment in Hotwire Communications in Partnership with Founders

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image



Today, funds managed by Blackstone Tactical Opportunities and Blackstone Infrastructure Partners (collectively, Blackstone) announced an investment in Hotwire Communications (Hotwire), a leading provider of fiber-to-the-home in the United States.



Co-founded in 2000 by Michael Karp and CEO Kristin Johnson, Hotwires 100-percent fiber network helps deliver cutting-edge internet and telecommunication services to high-rise multi-dwelling units, gated communities, and homeowners associations across Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas. Hotwire has previously been named by Netflix as the fastest consumer internet provider in the country and has industry-leading consumer satisfaction scores.



Jasvinder Khaira, a Senior Managing Director with Blackstone Tactical Opportunities, said: We are proud to back this team of world-class technology entrepreneurs at Hotwire. Consumers are increasingly seeking state-of-the-art fiber connectivity to meet their growing need for connected devices in their homes, and we believe Hotwire is exceptionally well positioned to capitalize on this rising market demand. We look forward to leveraging Blackstones scale to turbocharge Hotwires growth with further investment.



Greg Blank, a Senior Managing Director with Blackstone Infrastructure Partners, said: We are enormously excited to invest behind the Hotwire management team as they continue their pioneering efforts to deliver best-in-class technology and connectivity. Data proliferation and consumer connectivity are two of Blackstones highest conviction themes, and we are pleased to invest in an industry leader. By combining Hotwires strong, entrepreneurial business model with Blackstones scale, resources, and reach, we see an immense opportunity for continued growth.



Kristin Johnson, CEO of Hotwire, said: The Hotwire Team is thrilled with the partnership with Blackstone. We have an aligned vision for both the future of broadband and fiber optic infrastructure, and Blackstones broad reach will help Hotwire to continue to scale as a premier provider of telecom and Internet services during a time when digital services are playing an increasingly vital role in all our lives.



Tactical Opportunities is Blackstone's platform investing globally across asset classes, industries and geographies, seeking to identify and execute on attractive, differentiated investment opportunities in high-conviction themes. Blackstone Infrastructure Partners is the firms permanent capital infrastructure platform, which is an active investor across the transportation, digital infrastructure, energy (renewables, utility and midstream) and water and waste sectors.



About Blackstone



Blackstone is one of the worlds leading investment firms. We seek to create positive economic impact and long-term value for our investors, the companies we invest in, and the communities in which we work. We do this by using extraordinary people and flexible capital to help companies solve problems. Our $649 billion in assets under management include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, life sciences, growth equity, opportunistic, non-investment grade credit, real assets and secondary funds, all on a global basis. Further information is available at www.blackstone.com. Follow Blackstone on Twitter @Blackstone.



About Hotwire Communications



Hotwire Communications is a pioneering leader in fiber optic technology, and has been providing cutting edge fiber-based telecommunication services since 2002. Headquartered in Florida with regional offices throughout the Southeastern U.S., Hotwire offers a full suite of services including multi-Gigabit Internet, crystal-clear voice, HD and 4K IPTV, and home automation products custom-tailored to a wide variety of residential and enterprise customers.



Hotwire Communications has received a number of accolades from third-party outlets, including being named 2020 Fastest Business ISP, 2020 Fastest ISP in the Southeast United States, and 2021 Best Gaming ISP in the Southeast United States by PCMag, ranked by Broadband Communities Magazine as one of the Fiber-To-Home Top 100, named 2020 Independent Operator of the Year by Cablefax, and awarded two Silver 2021 Stevie Awards in recognition of the companys concierge-style, white glove customer service.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210429006145/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)