United States Steel Corporation Declares Dividend





United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) (U. S. Steel) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.01 per share of U. S. Steel Common Stock. The dividend is payable on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on Monday, May 10, 2021.









Founded in 1901, the United States Steel Corporation is a Fortune 250 company and a leading steel producer.





