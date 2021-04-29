Sinclair Broadcast Group Honored with Nine Cynopsis Sports Media Awards





Sinclair Broadcast Group (Nasdaq: SBGI) today announced that Bally Sports, Tennis Channel, and its High School Sports Division collectively, brought home nine Cynopsis Sports Media Awards, including RSN of the Year.









Sports broadcasting is at the core of Sinclair, and we are honored to have received these exceptional recognitions, said Chris Ripley, President and CEO of Sinclair. They are a testament to our commitment in providing local and national audiences the best in sports content, even in the most challenging of times. We want to thank the entire Sinclair sports family."









Across Sinclairs family of Regional Sports Networks (RSNs), the Bally Sports RSNs (formerly the FOX Sports RSNs) brought home seven total awards, with Bally Sports Florida named RSN of the Year. Broadcasting for over 20 years, Bally Sports Florida and Bally Sports Sun are the regional television homes of the Orlando Magic, Tampa Bay Rays, Miami HEAT, Miami Marlins, Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers. With six professional teams throughout the state, the networks produce more than 700 live sporting events and over 300 studio-based and original programs each year.









Additional Cynopsis Sports Media Awards honors include: Bally Sports South for Live Coverage of Sporting Event (Regional and Local) and 30 Second Spot (Local); Bally Sports Sun for Marketing Campaign (Regional and Local); both Bally Sports Florida and Sun for Over 30 Second Spot (Local); Bally Sports Midwest for Seasonal Coverage (Regional); and Bally Sports San Diego for the best Use of Social Media.









Additionally, Tennis Channel President Ken Solomon was named a Hall of Fame Luminary, for outstanding innovation in his role, reimagining how the Tennis Channel brand connected with fans across the country and around the world, changing the way fans enjoy tennis content. Meanwhile, Head of Production for Tennis Channel, Bob Whyley, was a finalist for the Production Executive Category. Tennis Channel, also owned by Sinclair, is the premier destination for tennis and tennis lifestyle content distributed throughout the U.S. and in certain European regions, featuring matches from around the world. Together, Solomon and Whyley have brought decades of experience to Tennis Channel, further solidifying its place as the leader in tennis content.









Finally, Sinclair through its High School Division, also won the National Cynopsis Award for Bringing Football Back to America in the Best Programming Innovation During The Pandemic category, demonstrating Sinclairs ability to pivot during difficult times. Sinclair's High School Sports Division provides live coverage of local high school sports across the country. Sinclair invests in promotion, production, and other initiatives to broadcast local high school sports, making it available to fans on multiple platforms.









The Cynopsis Sports Media Awards program is dedicated to celebrating the work of talented producers, hosts, sponsors and executives alike, and saluting the initiatives that drove audiences and turned sports viewers into fans over the past year. Winners and additional information for the Cynopsis Sports Media Awards can be found here.









