Sinclair Broadcast Group Honored with Nine Cynopsis Sports Media Awards

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Sinclair Broadcast Group Honored with Nine Cynopsis Sports Media Awards

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image



Sinclair Broadcast Group (Nasdaq: SBGI) today announced that Bally Sports, Tennis Channel, and its High School Sports Division collectively, brought home nine Cynopsis Sports Media Awards, including RSN of the Year.



Sports broadcasting is at the core of Sinclair, and we are honored to have received these exceptional recognitions, said Chris Ripley, President and CEO of Sinclair. They are a testament to our commitment in providing local and national audiences the best in sports content, even in the most challenging of times. We want to thank the entire Sinclair sports family."



Across Sinclairs family of Regional Sports Networks (RSNs), the Bally Sports RSNs (formerly the FOX Sports RSNs) brought home seven total awards, with Bally Sports Florida named RSN of the Year. Broadcasting for over 20 years, Bally Sports Florida and Bally Sports Sun are the regional television homes of the Orlando Magic, Tampa Bay Rays, Miami HEAT, Miami Marlins, Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers. With six professional teams throughout the state, the networks produce more than 700 live sporting events and over 300 studio-based and original programs each year.



Additional Cynopsis Sports Media Awards honors include: Bally Sports South for Live Coverage of Sporting Event (Regional and Local) and 30 Second Spot (Local); Bally Sports Sun for Marketing Campaign (Regional and Local); both Bally Sports Florida and Sun for Over 30 Second Spot (Local); Bally Sports Midwest for Seasonal Coverage (Regional); and Bally Sports San Diego for the best Use of Social Media.



Additionally, Tennis Channel President Ken Solomon was named a Hall of Fame Luminary, for outstanding innovation in his role, reimagining how the Tennis Channel brand connected with fans across the country and around the world, changing the way fans enjoy tennis content. Meanwhile, Head of Production for Tennis Channel, Bob Whyley, was a finalist for the Production Executive Category. Tennis Channel, also owned by Sinclair, is the premier destination for tennis and tennis lifestyle content distributed throughout the U.S. and in certain European regions, featuring matches from around the world. Together, Solomon and Whyley have brought decades of experience to Tennis Channel, further solidifying its place as the leader in tennis content.



Finally, Sinclair through its High School Division, also won the National Cynopsis Award for Bringing Football Back to America in the Best Programming Innovation During The Pandemic category, demonstrating Sinclairs ability to pivot during difficult times. Sinclair's High School Sports Division provides live coverage of local high school sports across the country. Sinclair invests in promotion, production, and other initiatives to broadcast local high school sports, making it available to fans on multiple platforms.



The Cynopsis Sports Media Awards program is dedicated to celebrating the work of talented producers, hosts, sponsors and executives alike, and saluting the initiatives that drove audiences and turned sports viewers into fans over the past year. Winners and additional information for the Cynopsis Sports Media Awards can be found here.



About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.



Sinclair is a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 21 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 186 television stations in 87 markets; is a leading local news provider in the country; owns multiple national networks; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information, which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210429006148/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)