Voya Financial Declares Common and Preferred Stock Dividends





Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today that its board of directors has declared a common stock dividend of $0.165 per share for the second quarter of 2021. The second-quarter 2021 common stock dividend is payable on June 29, 2021 to shareholders of record as of May 26, 2021.









Voya also announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $13.3750 per share on the companys Series B 5.35% fixed-rate reset non-cumulative preferred stock (the Series B Preferred Stock), equivalent to $0.334375 per depositary share, each of which represents a 1/40th ownership interest in a share of Series B Preferred Stock. The second-quarter 2021 Series B preferred stock dividend is payable on June 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of May 26, 2021.









About Voya Financial









Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), provides health, wealth and investment solutions that enable its approximately 14.8 million individual, workplace and institutional clients to achieve their financial wellness goals with confidence. With a vision to be Americas Retirement Company, Voyas products, solutions and digital capabilities help create a better financial future for all. Voya is a Fortune 500 company that had $7.6 billion in revenue in 2020 and $700 billion in total assets under management and administration as of Dec. 31, 2020. Certified as a Great Place to Work by the Great Place to Work Institute, Voya is equally committed to conducting business in a way that is socially, environmentally, economically and ethically responsible. Voya has earned recognition as one of the Worlds Most Ethical Companies by the Ethisphere Institute; as the No. 1-ranked financial services firm among Barrons 100 Most Sustainable Companies for three consecutive years; as a member of the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index; and as a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion on the Disability Equality Index. For more information, visit voya.com. Follow Voya Financial on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter %40Voya.









