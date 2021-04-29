Truist to redeem all $465 million of its 5.625% Series H Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, represented by Depositary Shares

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Truist to redeem all $465 million of its 5.625% Series H Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, represented by Depositary Shares

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 29, 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) today announced that it will redeem all 18,600 outstanding shares of its 5.625% Series H Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock ("Series H Preferred Stock") and the corresponding 18,600,000 depositary shares ("Series H Depositary Shares"), each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of Series H Preferred Stock, on the redemption date of June 1, 2021.

The Series H Depositary Shares (NYSE: TFC.PH, CUSIP 89832Q836) will be redeemed simultaneously with the redemption of the Series H Preferred Stock for a redemption price equal to $25 per depositary share (equivalent to $25,000 per share of Series H Preferred Stock). Regular dividends on the outstanding shares of the Series H Preferred Stock represented by the Series H Depositary Shares for the full current quarterly dividend period will be paid separately and in the customary manner on June 1, 2021 to holders of record on May 14, 2021. Accordingly, the redemption price for the Series H Depositary Shares will not include any accrued and unpaid dividends. On and after the redemption date, all dividends on the Series H Preferred Stock represented by Series H Depositary Shares called for redemption will cease to accrue.

The Series H Depositary Shares are held through The Depository Trust Company (DTC) and will be redeemed in accordance with the procedures of DTC. Payment to DTC for the Series H Depositary Shares will be made by Computershare Trust Company, N.A., as redemption agent, in accordance with the governing Deposit Agreement. Certificates or book entry holdings representing shares of the Series H Preferred Stock and receipts evidencing the Series H Depositary Shares called for redemption should be surrendered for payment at the following address:

Computershare Trust Company, N.A.
Attn: Corporate Actions
150 Royall St.
Canton, MA 02021.

About Truist
Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Formed by the historic merger of equals of BB&T and SunTrust, Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending; and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is the sixth-largest commercial bank in the U.S. with total assets of $518 billion as of March 31, 2021. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/truist-to-redeem-all-465-million-of-its-5-625-series-h-non-cumulative-perpetual-preferred-stock-represented-by-depositary-shares-301280707.html

SOURCE Truist Financial Corporation

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)