Ardelyx Announces Extension of the PDUFA Review Period for Tenapanor for the Control of Serum Phosphorus in Adult Patients with CKD on Dialysis

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Ardelyx Announces Extension of the PDUFA Review Period for Tenapanor for the Control of Serum Phosphorus in Adult Patients with CKD on Dialysis

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

FREMONT, Calif. and WALTHAM, Mass., April 29, 2021

FREMONT, Calif. and WALTHAM, Mass., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardelyx, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARDX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative first-in-class medicines to improve treatment for people with kidney and cardiorenal diseases, today announced that the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date for tenapanor for the control of serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis has been extended by three months.

Ardelyx logo (PRNewsFoto/Ardelyx) (PRNewsfoto/Ardelyx)

Following constructive labeling discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that began in early April, the agency made a recent information request that required the company to submit additional analyses to help the agency better understand the clinical data in light of tenapanor's novel mechanism of action as compared to approved therapies. In response, the company submitted the requested analyses which constitute a major amendment to the New Drug Application (NDA), resulting in an extension of the PDUFA date by three months to July 29, 2021.

"While disappointed in the delay, we understand the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the operations of the agency," said Mike Raab, president and chief executive officer of Ardelyx. "We appreciate the constructive labeling discussions with the agency over the past month and believe that the additional analyses submitted in response to recent dialogue with the agency reinforce the extensive clinical evidence we generated on tenapanor. We look forward to continuing to work closely and constructively with FDA during the remainder of the review process. We are confident in the comprehensive data set, are well prepared for the launch of tenapanor upon potential approval and are dedicated to bringing this important medicine to patients."

The NDA for tenapanor for the control of serum phosphorus is supported by a comprehensive development program involving more than 1,000 patients, including three Phase 3 clinical trials, all of which met their primary and key secondary endpoints.

About Tenapanor for Hyperphosphatemia

Tenapanor, discovered and developed by Ardelyx, is a first-in-class, proprietary, oral medicine for which an NDA is under review by the FDA for the control of serum phosphorus in adult patients with CKD on dialysis. Hyperphosphatemia is a serious condition that is an independent predictor of morbidity and mortality in dialysis patients. Despite treatment with currently available drugs, 40% of patients continue to have phosphorous levels outside of target ranges in any given month. Recent data has shown that 77% of patients are unable to consistently maintain target phosphorus levels over a six-month period. Tenapanor has a unique mechanism of action and acts locally in the gut to inhibit the sodium hydrogen exchanger 3 (NHE3). This results in a proposed conformational change of the epithelial cell tight junctions, thereby significantly reducing paracellular permeability to phosphate and decreasing phosphate absorption through this primary pathway. Ardelyx is conducting NORMALIZE, an ongoing extension study of the PHREEDOM Phase 3 monotherapy study, which is designed to evaluate the ability of tenapanor, as monotherapy or in combination with sevelamer, to achieve serum phosphorus levels in the normal range (2.5 4.5 mg/dL) in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis. Planned analyses have demonstrated that the use of tenapanor as a foundational approach, as monotherapy or in combination with sevelamer carbonate, produces a significant phosphorus-lowering effect. Preliminary data from the NORMALIZE trial demonstrates that after ~20 months of treatment with tenapanor alone or with low doses of sevelamer, patients exhibited a mean serum phosphorus reduction of 2.33 mg/dL, from a mean baseline phosphorus of 7.27 mg/dL at the beginning of the PHREEDOM trial to a mean of 4.94 mg/dL.

About Ardelyx, Inc.

Ardelyx is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing innovative first-in-class medicines to enhance the lives of patients with kidney and cardiorenal diseases. Ardelyx is advancing tenapanor, a novel product candidate to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with CKD on dialysis, for which the company's NDA is currently under review by the FDA. Ardelyx is also advancing RDX013, a potassium secretagogue, for the potential treatment of elevated serum potassium, or hyperkalemia, a problem among certain patients with kidney and/or heart disease and has an early-stage program in metabolic acidosis, a serious electrolyte disorder in patients with CKD. In addition, Ardelyx received FDA approval of IBSRELA (tenapanor) on September 12, 2019. Ardelyx has established agreements with Kyowa Kirin in Japan, Fosun Pharma in China and Knight Therapeutics in Canada for the development and commercialization of tenapanor in their respective territories.

Forward Looking Statements

To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Ardelyx, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor of the Private Securities Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause Ardelyx's future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the uncertainties associated with the regulatory approval process. Ardelyx undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Ardelyx's business in general, please refer to Ardelyx's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 8, 2021, and its future current and periodic reports to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ardelyx-announces-extension-of-the-pdufa-review-period-for-tenapanor-for-the-control-of-serum-phosphorus-in-adult-patients-with-ckd-on-dialysis-301280718.html

SOURCE Ardelyx

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)