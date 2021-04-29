Pyxus International, Inc. Secures Additional Working Capital Funding

MORRISVILLE, N.C., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Pyxus International, Inc. (OTC Pink: PYYX) ("Pyxus International" or the "Company"), a global value-added agricultural company, today announced that one of its indirect subsidiaries has entered into a Term Loan Credit Agreement ("the Credit Agreement") with the Company and certain of its other subsidiaries as guarantors, certain funds managed by Glendon Capital Management LP and Monarch Alternative Capital LP, as lenders, and Alter Domus (US) LLC as administrative agent and collateral agent. The Credit Agreement establishes a $120 million delayed-draw term loan credit facility, with a maturity date in July 2022.

"As previously stated, COVID-19 has caused delays in shipment of leaf tobacco which, as a result, has pushed fulfillment of certain customer orders from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 into fiscal 2022," said Pieter Sikkel, president and CEO of Pyxus International. "The combination of these delays along with increasing customer demand for 2021 crops has created the need for a short-term financing to fund working capital. We anticipate a portion of this loan will be repaid once COVID-19-related delays have been resolved, though a portion may be left outstanding to fund increased purchases of this year's crop in line with our improving sales expectations."



About Pyxus International, Inc.

Pyxus International, Inc. is a global agricultural company with more than 145 years' experience delivering value-added products and services to businesses and customers. Driven by a united purposeto transform people's lives, so that together we can grow a better worldPyxus International, its subsidiaries and affiliates, are trusted providers of responsibly sourced, independently verified, sustainable and traceable products and ingredients. For more information, visit www.pyxus.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Readers are cautioned that the statements contained in this press release regarding expectations of shipment timing, customer demand levels, the level of crop purchases and loan repayment timing are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate, or if known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from those anticipated, estimated, or projected. Some of these risks and uncertainties include changes in the timing of anticipated shipments, changes in anticipated geographic product sourcing, changes in relevant capital markets affecting the terms and availability of short-term seasonal financing, political instability, shifts in the global supply and demand position for tobacco products, adverse weather conditions that may affect crop size in affected regions, the impact of disasters or other unusual events affecting international commerce, as well as risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including possible delays in shipments of leaf tobacco, including from the closure or restricted activities at ports or other channels, disruptions to the Company's operations or the operations of suppliers and customers resulting from restrictions on the ability of employees and others in the supply chain to travel and work, border closures, determinations by Pyxus International or shippers to temporarily suspend operations in affected areas, whether the Company's operations that have been classified as "essential" under various governmental orders restricting business activities will continue to be so classified or, even if so classified, whether site-specific health and safety concerns related to COVID-19 might otherwise require operations at any of the Company's facilities to be halted for some period of time, and the extent to which the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations and the demand for its products may not coincide with impacts experienced in the United States due to the international scope of its operations, including in emerging and other markets in which the Company operates where the timing and severity of COVID-19 outbreaks and the pace of COVID-19 vaccinations may differ from those in the United States.

