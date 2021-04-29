Logo
Echo Global Logistics to Sponsor "Highway to Hope" Benefit Concert in Support of the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

The Virtual Concert Will Be Headlined by Country Music Legend Wynonna Judd and Feature Additional Artists

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, April 29, 2021

CHICAGO, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation management services, announced today that the company will sponsor Highway to Hope, a virtual benefit concert organized by the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund, a nonprofit organization that helps truck drivers and their families when an illness or injury puts them out of work. A portion of the proceeds from the concert will go directly to support truckers in need.

Echo Global Logistics to sponsor Highway to Hope benefit concert in support of the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund.

Country music legend Wynonna Judd will headline the virtual concert, which will take place on Sunday, May 16 from 6-8 p.m. CT. Judd will be joined by other country music artists, including John Schneider, Billy Dean, Lindsay Lawler, and Heath Sanders. Radio Nemo host Jimmy Mac, a familiar voice in the trucking industry, will emcee the event.

"One thing we've learned during the pandemic is that our highway heroesthe truckers who haul goods from coast to coastare remarkable essential workers who have played a vital role in helping us all get through this challenging time," said Doug Waggoner, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer at Echo. "The impact of COVID-19 on the industry has been significant, and there are many truckers who could use some help right now. That's why we're proud to sponsor the Highway to Hope concert event and help raise money for truckers who need assistance."

Tickets are available now at livestream.truckersfund.org. Ticket purchasers in the U.S. will also receive a free CD from the NASTC Grand O Trucking Show, which features Lindsay Lawler and Nashville singers and songwriters performing music that celebrates the trucking industry. Attendees will be able to make additional donations during the live event.

"We're grateful to Echo Global Logistics for sponsoring Highway to Hope, and we look forward to joining the Echo team, truckers nationwide, and music fans everywhere for a night of fun and entertainment at this exclusive event benefitting the trucking community," said Shannon Currier, Director of Philanthropy and Development at the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund. "This is a great opportunity for corporations and everyday people alike to give back to our highway heroes when they need assistance the most."

To learn more about the Highway to Hope benefit concert and the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund, visit www.truckersfund.org.

About Echo Global Logistics
Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO) is a leading Fortune 1000 provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 offices around the country, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation solutions for all major modes, including truckload, partial truckload, LTL, intermodal, and expedited. Echo maintains a proprietary, web-based technology platform that compiles and analyzes data from its network of over 50,000 transportation providers to serve 35,000 clients across a wide range of industries and simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com.

About St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund
The St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund (SCF) helps over-the-road/regional semi-truck drivers and their families who are out of work due to a recent illness or injury. Assistance may be in the form of direct payment to providers for household living expenses such as, rent/mortgage, utilities, vehicle payments, and insurance. The SCF also provides health and wellness programs such as free vaccines and smoking cessation. For more information, visit TruckersFund.org.

ECHO: Corporate

CONTACT INFORMATION

Investor Relations:
Zach Jecklin
SVP of Strategy
Echo Global Logistics
312-784-2046

Media Relations:
Christopher Clemmensen
SVP of Marketing
Echo Global Logistics
312-784-2132

(PRNewsfoto/Echo Global Logistics, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/echo-global-logistics-to-sponsor-highway-to-hope-benefit-concert-in-support-of-the-st-christopher-truckers-relief-fund-301280647.html

SOURCE Echo Global Logistics, Inc.

