Airbnb to Announce First Quarter 2021 Results

SAN FRANCISCO, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) today announced that the company's first quarter 2021 financial results will be released after market close on Thursday, May 13, 2021. The company's shareholder letter will be made available on the Airbnb Investor Relations website at https://investors.airbnb.com .

Airbnb will host an audio webcast to discuss its results at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET the same day. The link to the webcast and audio replay will be made available on the Investor Relations website at https://investors.airbnb.com .

Interested parties can register for the call in advance by visiting http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/3971249 . After registering, instructions will be shared on how to join the call.

Following the call, a replay of the webcast will be available at the same website. A telephonic replay will be also available for three weeks following the call at (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 using conference ID: 3971249.

About Airbnb

Airbnb was born in 2007 when two Hosts welcomed three guests to their San Francisco home, and has since grown to 4 million Hosts who have welcomed over 800 million guest arrivals in almost every country across the globe. Every day, Hosts offer one-of-a-kind stays and unique Experiences that make it possible for guests to experience the world in a more authentic, connected way.

