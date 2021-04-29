Logo
Bsquare Corporation Schedules First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SEATTLE, April 29, 2021

SEATTLE, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bsquare Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) today announced that it plans to release its financial results for the first quarter, ending March 31, 2021, after the close of regular market trading on Thursday, May 13, 2021. A conference call will follow at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time).

To access the call dial 1-800-430-8332 or 1-856-344-9206 for international callers, and reference "Bsquare Corporation First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call."

A replay will be available for two weeks following the call by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or 1-412-317-6671 for international callers; reference pin number 1827803. A live and replay webcast of the call will be available at www.bsquare.com in the investor relations section.

About Bsquare Corporation
Bsquare builds technology that is powering the next generation of intelligent devices and the systems in which they operate. We believe the promise of IoT will be realized through the development of intelligent devices and intelligent systems that are cloud-enabled, contribute data, facilitate distributed control and decision making, and operate securely at scale. Bsquare's suite of services and software components allows our customers to create new revenue streams and operating models while providing new opportunities to lower costs and improve operations. We serve a global customer base from offices in Seattle, Washington, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.bsquare.com.

Contact

Bsquare
Chris Wheaton, CFO
Bsquare Corporation
+1 425.519.5900
[email protected]

Investors
Steven Gottlieb, Vice President, Corporate Affairs
Bsquare Corporation
+1 425.519.5216
[email protected]

BSQUARE, the BSQUARE Logo is a trademark of BSQUARE Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. Other names and brands herein may be trademarks of others.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bsquare-corporation-schedules-first-quarter-2021-earnings-conference-call-301280655.html

SOURCE Bsquare

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)