International Land Alliance Inc (ILAL) Vice President and CFO Jason Sunstein Bought $70,666 of Shares

Vice President and CFO of International Land Alliance Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jason Sunstein (insider trades) bought 55,208 shares of ILAL on 04/29/2021 at an average price of $1.28 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $70,666.
For the complete insider trading history of ILAL, click here.
