IZEA Announces Q1 2021 Earnings Results Conference Call

Orlando, Florida, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. ( IZEA), operator of IZEAx, the premier online marketplace connecting brands and publishers with influential content creators, today announced that its conference call to review and discuss first quarter financial results will begin at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on May 13, 2021.



IZEAs Chairman and CEO Ted Murphy, CFO Peter Biere, and COO Ryan Schram, will host the call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Thursday, May 13, 2021

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-300-8521

International dial-in number: 1-412-317-6026

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. A replay of the call will be available after 8:00 p.m. EDT on the same day through May 20, 2021.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 10156093

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. ( IZEA, Financial) is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of todays top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industrys first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive measurable return on investment.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For IZEAs full safe harbor statement please visit https://izea.com/safe-harbor-statement/







