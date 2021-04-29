Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Announces the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F For Fiscal Year 2020





Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) (Arcos Dorados or the Company) hereby announces that on April 29, 2021, Arcos Dorados filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 (the 2020 Annual Report) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC). The 2020 Annual Report can be accessed by visiting either the SECs website at www.sec.gov or the Companys website at www.arcosdorados.com%2Fir. In addition, shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Companys complete audited financial statements free of charge, by requesting a copy from:









About Arcos Dorados









Arcos Dorados is the worlds largest independent McDonalds franchisee, operating the largest quick service restaurant chain in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has the exclusive right to own, operate and grant franchises of McDonalds restaurants in 20 Latin American and Caribbean countries and territories with more than 2,200 restaurants, operated by the Company or by its sub-franchisees, that together employ over 100 thousand people (as of 03/31/2021). The Company is also committed to the development of the communities in which it operates, to providing young people their first formal job opportunities and to utilize its Scale for Good to achieve a positive environmental impact. Arcos Dorados is listed for trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ARCO). To learn more about the Company, please visit the investors section of its website: www.arcosdorados.com%2Fir.





