Illumina To Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference





Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) today announced that its executives will be speaking at the following investor conference:















Bank of America 2021 Healthcare Conference on May 13, 2021





Fireside Chat at 11:45 am pacific time / 2:45 pm eastern time













The live webcast can be accessed under the Investor Info section of the "company" tab at www.illumina.com. Replays will be posted on Illuminas website as soon as possible after the event and will be available for at least 30 days following.









About Illumina









Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. Our focus on innovation has established us as the global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit www.illumina.com and connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.





