Perspecta Achieves Amazon Web Services Managed Service Provider Partner Program Designation

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CHANTILLY, Va., April 29, 2021

CHANTILLY, Va., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP), a leading U.S. government services provider, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Managed Service Provider (MSP) Partner Program designation. Acceptance into this elite audited group of AWS Partners validates Perspecta's expert-level skills as an approved next-generation MSP, offering end-to-end AWS solutions and support for government customers at all stages of the cloud adoption journey. Perspecta received the designation on April 19, 2021.

Perspecta Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Perspecta Inc.)

Perspecta has already been recognized as an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner and achieved the following designations: AWS DevSecOps Competency, AWS Cloud Migration Competency and AWS Government Competency.

"We are proud to be further recognized for our expertise in leveraging next-generation business and technical best practices to help our customers take full advantage of the benefits AWS offers to solve complex challenges and meet critical business goals," said Mike Kirkland, senior vice president of offerings at Perspecta. "This AWS MSP designation is a testament to the diligence, ingenuity and solutions the Perspecta team delivers to our customers every single day."

The AWS MSP Partner Program recognizes and validates leading APN Consulting Partners that are highly skilled at providing full lifecycle cloud solutions to customers. Next-generation AWS MSPs help enterprises solve business problems by driving key outcomes and provisioning for the future. AWS MSPs provide the expertise, guidance, and services to help customers through each stage the Cloud Adoption Journey: Plan & Design > Build & Migrate > Run & Operate > Optimize.

The AWS MSP Program validation process consists of a rigorous multi-day audit that affirms the Partner's ability to provide next-generation managed services in cloud architecture, automation, optimization, and management to client AWS environments. Successfully completing the audit validates that AWS MSP Partners are experts on all AWS products and features, and that our business processes are best of breed, capable of delivering the full range of AWS Cloud services.

About Perspecta Inc.

At Perspecta (NYSE: PRSP), we question, we seek and we solve. Perspecta brings a diverse set of capabilities to our U.S. government customers in defense, intelligence, civilian, health care and state and local markets. Our 280+ issued, licensed and pending patents are more than just pieces of paper, they tell the story of our innovation. With offerings in mission services, digital transformation and enterprise operations, our team of nearly 14,000 engineers, analysts, investigators and architects work tirelessly to not only execute the mission, but build and support the backbone that enables it. Perspecta was formed to take on big challenges. We are an engine for growth and success and we enable our customers to build a better nation. For more information about Perspecta, visit perspecta.com.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Perspecta and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Perspecta undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Perspecta believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve a variety of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/perspecta-achieves-amazon-web-services-managed-service-provider-partner-program-designation-301280756.html

SOURCE Perspecta Inc.

