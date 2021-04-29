SUPPORT.COM INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Support.com - SPRT





Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (KSF) are investigating the proposed merger of Support.com (NasdaqGS: SPRT) (the Company) with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. pursuant to which Support.com stockholders would receive approximately 0.124 shares of Class A common stock of Greenidge for each share of Support.com that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether the merger and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the merger undervalues the Company.









