Arconic Reduces Gross Pension Obligation by $1 Billion with Purchase of Group Annuity Contract

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Arconic Reduces Gross Pension Obligation by $1 Billion with Purchase of Group Annuity Contract

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

Arconic Corporation (NYSE: ARNC) (Arconic or the Company) announced today it has purchased a group annuity contract from Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual) and transferred approximately $1 billion of the Companys U.S. pension plan obligations and related plan assets to MassMutual.

Arconic Chief Executive Officer Tim Myers said, We are thoughtfully moving portions of our pension obligation to MassMutual, a highly-rated, well-respected insurance company, to preserve benefits to our retirees and their beneficiaries while maintaining the funded status of the remaining plan obligations. The transaction represents the latest step in our ongoing effort to reduce legacy liabilities and the volatility associated with factors beyond our control.

The group annuity contract results in the transfer of responsibility for remaining pension benefit payments to MassMutual for approximately 8,400 Arconic retirees or beneficiaries. Participants will continue to receive their benefits from the Companys plans through July 2021, after which MassMutual is expected to begin making benefit payments. There will be no change to the pension benefits for any plan participants as a result of the transaction. Details will be provided to retired participants and beneficiaries whose continuing payments will be fulfilled by MassMutual.

As part of the transaction, Arconic made a $250 million contribution to its U.S. pension plans to maintain the funding level of the remaining plan obligations. This contribution was funded with proceeds from the previously announced debt offering of $300 million aggregate principal amount of the Companys 6.125% Senior Secured Second-Lien Notes due 2028, which closed on March 3, 2021.

As a result of the transaction, the Company expects to recognize a non-cash pension settlement charge of approximately $575 million ($450 million after tax), subject to finalization of actuarial assumptions and other applicable adjustments in the second quarter of 2021.

About Arconic Corporation

Arconic Corporation (NYSE: ARNC), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading provider of aluminum sheet, plate and extrusions, as well as innovative architectural products, that advance the ground transportation, aerospace, building and construction, industrial and packaging markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this Current Report on Form 8-K are or may be considered forward-looking statements, such as statements regarding managements views with respect to future events relating to, and the financial impact of, the purchase of the group annuity contract and related transactions. These statements reflect managements current views and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to (a) the Companys ability to realize, within the expected timeframe, the anticipated benefits of the transactions contemplated by the Agreement; (b) the amount and timing of the expected settlement charge; and (c) the other factors summarized in the Companys Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210429006197/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)