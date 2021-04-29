Retirement Capital Strategies Buys ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, Sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, Amplify Online Reta

New Purchases: TBF, SJNK, RPV, IJS, VDE, ESGD, TSLA, IVV, NFLX, HD, KEYS, JPM,

Investment company Retirement Capital Strategies Current Portfolio ) buys ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, Amplify Online Retail ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Retirement Capital Strategies. As of 2021Q1, Retirement Capital Strategies owns 48 stocks with a total value of $151 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) - 150,677 shares, 10.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9839.12% Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 258,295 shares, 10.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 513.02% ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (TBF) - 872,712 shares, 10.49% of the total portfolio. New Position SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond (SJNK) - 541,049 shares, 9.81% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 35,510 shares, 8.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.62%

Retirement Capital Strategies initiated holding in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury. The purchase prices were between $15.76 and $18.36, with an estimated average price of $17.08. The stock is now traded at around $17.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.49%. The holding were 872,712 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Retirement Capital Strategies initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond. The purchase prices were between $26.6 and $27.24, with an estimated average price of $26.92. The stock is now traded at around $27.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.81%. The holding were 541,049 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Retirement Capital Strategies initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $76.31, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $77.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.29%. The holding were 128,079 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Retirement Capital Strategies initiated holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.09 and $107.56, with an estimated average price of $94.36. The stock is now traded at around $104.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.83%. The holding were 87,239 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Retirement Capital Strategies initiated holding in Vanguard Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.61 and $73.72, with an estimated average price of $63.34. The stock is now traded at around $70.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.54%. The holding were 122,768 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Retirement Capital Strategies initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.34 and $76.86, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $79.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 17,093 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Retirement Capital Strategies added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9839.12%. The purchase prices were between $104.28 and $105.67, with an estimated average price of $104.94. The stock is now traded at around $106.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.46%. The holding were 150,677 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Retirement Capital Strategies added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 513.02%. The purchase prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $61.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.82%. The holding were 258,295 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Retirement Capital Strategies sold out a holding in Amplify Online Retail ETF. The sale prices were between $113.06 and $139.13, with an estimated average price of $128.13.

Retirement Capital Strategies sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27.

Retirement Capital Strategies sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19.

Retirement Capital Strategies sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31.

Retirement Capital Strategies sold out a holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $89.06 and $135.81, with an estimated average price of $114.16.

Retirement Capital Strategies reduced to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 78.47%. The sale prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -19.72%. Retirement Capital Strategies still held 89,524 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Retirement Capital Strategies reduced to a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund by 82.42%. The sale prices were between $22.27 and $33.41, with an estimated average price of $27.97. The stock is now traded at around $23.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -8.16%. Retirement Capital Strategies still held 89,927 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Retirement Capital Strategies reduced to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 75.19%. The sale prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $218.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.99%. Retirement Capital Strategies still held 12,352 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Retirement Capital Strategies reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 50.09%. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $133.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.34%. Retirement Capital Strategies still held 36,616 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Retirement Capital Strategies reduced to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 74.88%. The sale prices were between $110.42 and $118.09, with an estimated average price of $115.08. The stock is now traded at around $121.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.78%. Retirement Capital Strategies still held 3,374 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Retirement Capital Strategies reduced to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 20.95%. The sale prices were between $56.69 and $58.43, with an estimated average price of $57.63. The stock is now traded at around $56.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. Retirement Capital Strategies still held 27,232 shares as of 2021-03-31.