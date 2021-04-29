Logo
Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, ISHARES TRUST, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance. As of 2021Q1, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance owns 61 stocks with a total value of $165 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cardinal+strategic+wealth+guidance/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 83,855 shares, 20.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.91%
  2. iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 146,219 shares, 10.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.61%
  3. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 147,721 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 152,789 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.61%
  5. BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 75,070 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.02%
New Purchase: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $75.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.43%. The holding were 147,721 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.63 and $90.98, with an estimated average price of $88.64. The stock is now traded at around $96.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.11%. The holding were 74,731 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25. The stock is now traded at around $173.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 28,601 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.74 and $104, with an estimated average price of $95.96. The stock is now traded at around $105.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 33,276 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET (IGLB)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance initiated holding in iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $65.25 and $71.9, with an estimated average price of $68.57. The stock is now traded at around $67.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 41,281 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance initiated holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The purchase prices were between $317.79 and $350.67, with an estimated average price of $332.71. The stock is now traded at around $357.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 7,807 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 94.28%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $112.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 66,222 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 42.61%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $66.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 152,789 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 30.02%. The purchase prices were between $112.41 and $122.16, with an estimated average price of $117.64. The stock is now traded at around $128.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 75,070 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AutoNation Inc (AN)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance added to a holding in AutoNation Inc by 55.88%. The purchase prices were between $68.09 and $94.81, with an estimated average price of $80.13. The stock is now traded at around $103.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 10,623 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance. Also check out:

1. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance's Undervalued Stocks
2. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance keeps buying
