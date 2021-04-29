Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min

- New Purchases: IEFA, ESGU, MTUM, VLUE, IGLB, IHI, IXN, TLT, WAT,
- Added Positions: IJR, IEMG, QUAL, IVV, MUB, AN, AGEN, VTI, VIG,
- Reduced Positions: JPST, EFAV, USMV, IUSG, IWF, AAPL, SYBT, PNC, CSCO, MSFT, PFE, MRK, HON, TFC, ADP, UNP, DIS, GOOGL, BRK.B, PEP, LOW, PG, MA, BLK, SBUX, USB, GOOG,
For the details of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cardinal+strategic+wealth+guidance/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 83,855 shares, 20.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.91%
- iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 146,219 shares, 10.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.61%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 147,721 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 152,789 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.61%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 75,070 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.02%
Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $75.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.43%. The holding were 147,721 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)
Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.63 and $90.98, with an estimated average price of $88.64. The stock is now traded at around $96.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.11%. The holding were 74,731 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)
Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25. The stock is now traded at around $173.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 28,601 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)
Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.74 and $104, with an estimated average price of $95.96. The stock is now traded at around $105.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 33,276 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET (IGLB)
Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance initiated holding in iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $65.25 and $71.9, with an estimated average price of $68.57. The stock is now traded at around $67.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 41,281 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)
Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance initiated holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The purchase prices were between $317.79 and $350.67, with an estimated average price of $332.71. The stock is now traded at around $357.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 7,807 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 94.28%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $112.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 66,222 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 42.61%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $66.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 152,789 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)
Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 30.02%. The purchase prices were between $112.41 and $122.16, with an estimated average price of $117.64. The stock is now traded at around $128.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 75,070 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: AutoNation Inc (AN)
Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance added to a holding in AutoNation Inc by 55.88%. The purchase prices were between $68.09 and $94.81, with an estimated average price of $80.13. The stock is now traded at around $103.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 10,623 shares as of 2021-03-31.
