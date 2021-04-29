North Star Asset Management Inc Buys Costco Wholesale Corp, 10x Genomics Inc, Avantor Inc, Sells Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc, Hanesbrands Inc, Viatris Inc

New Purchases: TXG, AVTR, ZS, CTLT, WD5A, GILD, BAC, HUBB, TGT,

Menasha, WI, based Investment company North Star Asset Management Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Costco Wholesale Corp, 10x Genomics Inc, Avantor Inc, Zscaler Inc, Catalent Inc, sells Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc, Hanesbrands Inc, Viatris Inc, Varian Medical Systems Inc, Medicine Man Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, North Star Asset Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, North Star Asset Management Inc owns 244 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 406,551 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.93% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 89,404 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.1% Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 320,328 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 154,041 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.23% Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 384,071 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.96%

North Star Asset Management Inc initiated holding in 10x Genomics Inc. The purchase prices were between $140.25 and $196.86, with an estimated average price of $173.08. The stock is now traded at around $197.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 19,534 shares as of 2021-03-31.

North Star Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Avantor Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.83 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $28.9. The stock is now traded at around $32.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 112,798 shares as of 2021-03-31.

North Star Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Zscaler Inc. The purchase prices were between $165.75 and $226.48, with an estimated average price of $199.11. The stock is now traded at around $187.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 17,396 shares as of 2021-03-31.

North Star Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Catalent Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.51 and $125.27, with an estimated average price of $111.76. The stock is now traded at around $113.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 27,333 shares as of 2021-03-31.

North Star Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $34.6 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $44.11. The stock is now traded at around $54.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 43,110 shares as of 2021-03-31.

North Star Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $63.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,355 shares as of 2021-03-31.

North Star Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 1204.99%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $373.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 15,947 shares as of 2021-03-31.

North Star Asset Management Inc added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 26.87%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $110.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 113,647 shares as of 2021-03-31.

North Star Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc by 93.52%. The purchase prices were between $77.92 and $88.58, with an estimated average price of $83.44. The stock is now traded at around $85.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 54,005 shares as of 2021-03-31.

North Star Asset Management Inc added to a holding in eHealth Inc by 21.18%. The purchase prices were between $47.85 and $85.09, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $70.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 95,306 shares as of 2021-03-31.

North Star Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Ball Corp by 21.92%. The purchase prices were between $81.25 and $92.26, with an estimated average price of $87.56. The stock is now traded at around $93.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 88,032 shares as of 2021-03-31.

North Star Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Boeing Co by 25.14%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $235.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 16,859 shares as of 2021-03-31.

North Star Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33.

North Star Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $175.13 and $176.93, with an estimated average price of $175.95.

North Star Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Inc. The sale prices were between $9.34 and $16.03, with an estimated average price of $11.59.

North Star Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Searchguy.com Inc. The sale prices were between $0.8 and $5, with an estimated average price of $3.9.