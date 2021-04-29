Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Verizon Communications Inc, Sells Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, Adobe Inc, Viatris Inc

- New Purchases: BK, VMW, CBU, DE, AUB, XYL, FNDF, GLD,
- Added Positions: JPST, BDX, VZ, ABBV, SCHP, BSV, AEPPZ, CSCO, SCHZ, TAP, AEP, TFC, BNDX, IGSB, PFE, SPLP, EMB, SCHD, LNT, T, SCHF, VBR, TSN, VOE, D, ENB, CVS, CSX, GILD, DUK, DLS, IBM, MCD, SRC, SCHM, MDLZ, STZ, SCHE, SCHA, PYPL, SCHX, KMI, SCHG, FNDE, SPG, APD, ADP, SCHC, PFF, FNDA, XOM, NEE, FDX, KHC, HRB, UNH, TJX,
- Reduced Positions: ODFL, ADBE, VTRS, LOGI, RHI, AAPL, INTC, KMX, GOOG, ADSK, CME, DIS, BAM, NKE, ETN, GNTX, GOOGL, MELI, SYY, NSC, SHW, WRK, MO, DHR, SCHB, COF, MPC, VTI, WY, STIP, IEMG, IEFA, DVY, SKT, UPS, VFC, V, WSO, ABT, DAL, AMZN, AVY, AMAT, IVZ, GE, ITW, JCI, LOW, VIG, STCN, MMM, VUG, IWR, IJR, ARCC, HDV, VWO, DOW, BAC, ORCL, CCI, EXC, FNF, RDS.B, HD, SJM, TXN, KLAC, SBUX,
- Sold Out: PSEC, GLPI,
For the details of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alpha+omega+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC
- Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL) - 331,067 shares, 13.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 58.33%
- JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 616,166 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.49%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 74,521 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 120,149 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.69%
- Chevron Corp (CVX) - 102,983 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43%
Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.82 and $47.86, with an estimated average price of $43.95. The stock is now traded at around $50.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 58,757 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: VMware Inc (VMW)
Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.3 and $154.61, with an estimated average price of $142.98. The stock is now traded at around $162.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 14,606 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Xylem Inc (XYL)
Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Xylem Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.12 and $108.48, with an estimated average price of $101.35. The stock is now traded at around $112.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,960 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Community Bank System Inc (CBU)
Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Community Bank System Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.03 and $82.46, with an estimated average price of $71.78. The stock is now traded at around $78.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,021 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF)
Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $29.41 and $32.7, with an estimated average price of $31.26. The stock is now traded at around $33.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,255 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (AUB)
Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.4 and $41.23, with an estimated average price of $36.87. The stock is now traded at around $38.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,867 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.49%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 616,166 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 208.82%. The purchase prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $251.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 24,718 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 46.84%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 170,031 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 29.40%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $110.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 85,044 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 199.36%. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 29,993 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)
Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 78.66%. The purchase prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 62,171 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC)
Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Prospect Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $5.51 and $7.98, with an estimated average price of $6.91.Sold Out: Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI)
Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $39.39 and $44.85, with an estimated average price of $42.39.
