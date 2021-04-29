Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Verizon Communications Inc, Sells Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, Adobe Inc, Viatris Inc

New Purchases: BK, VMW, CBU, DE, AUB, XYL, FNDF, GLD,

Investment company Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Verizon Communications Inc, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, VMware Inc, sells Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, Adobe Inc, Viatris Inc, Logitech International SA, Robert Half International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC owns 215 stocks with a total value of $570 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL) - 331,067 shares, 13.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 58.33% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 616,166 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.49% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 74,521 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 120,149 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.69% Chevron Corp (CVX) - 102,983 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43%

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.82 and $47.86, with an estimated average price of $43.95. The stock is now traded at around $50.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 58,757 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.3 and $154.61, with an estimated average price of $142.98. The stock is now traded at around $162.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 14,606 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Xylem Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.12 and $108.48, with an estimated average price of $101.35. The stock is now traded at around $112.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,960 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Community Bank System Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.03 and $82.46, with an estimated average price of $71.78. The stock is now traded at around $78.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,021 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $29.41 and $32.7, with an estimated average price of $31.26. The stock is now traded at around $33.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,255 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.4 and $41.23, with an estimated average price of $36.87. The stock is now traded at around $38.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,867 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.49%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 616,166 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 208.82%. The purchase prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $251.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 24,718 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 46.84%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 170,031 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 29.40%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $110.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 85,044 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 199.36%. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 29,993 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 78.66%. The purchase prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 62,171 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Prospect Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $5.51 and $7.98, with an estimated average price of $6.91.

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $39.39 and $44.85, with an estimated average price of $42.39.