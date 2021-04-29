Your Advocates Ltd., LLP Buys Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, PIMCO Active Bond ETF, , Sells Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

New Purchases: DE, VRAI, BLL, CCIV, PINS, ZUO, Z, FUBO, VFF, MTCH, AIRG, AZRE, RLAY, ARYA, CTSO, FIII, QELL, TOTL,

DE, VRAI, BLL, CCIV, PINS, ZUO, Z, FUBO, VFF, MTCH, AIRG, AZRE, RLAY, ARYA, CTSO, FIII, QELL, TOTL, Added Positions: SCHR, BOND, GLD, ITE, SLB, CNP, EPD, GOVT, VWO, CTVA,

SCHR, BOND, GLD, ITE, SLB, CNP, EPD, GOVT, VWO, CTVA, Reduced Positions: SCHE, SCHA, FNDA, FNDE, FNDF, SCHF, VB, SPSM, SPEM, IJJ, DEM, XOM, WING, SPDW, WLK, SPY, ITOT, AGG, SCHM, ZNGA, VZ,

SCHE, SCHA, FNDA, FNDE, FNDF, SCHF, VB, SPSM, SPEM, IJJ, DEM, XOM, WING, SPDW, WLK, SPY, ITOT, AGG, SCHM, ZNGA, VZ, Sold Out: HES, ABTX, DBX, CVX, WFC, VTV, AMD, URA, FSLY, NEO, STM, NR, INSG, WFT, BLX, VTIP, VSS, VCSH, MAT, MSFT, 1YI1, TGT, TWTR, CPKPY, MARK, BGR, RDS.A, VFC, UL,

Investment company Your Advocates Ltd., LLP Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, PIMCO Active Bond ETF, , Deere, CenterPoint Energy Inc, sells Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF, Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company , Vanguard Small Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Your Advocates Ltd., LLP. As of 2021Q1, Your Advocates Ltd., LLP owns 129 stocks with a total value of $135 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Your Advocates Ltd., LLP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/your+advocates+ltd.%2C+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) - 420,162 shares, 17.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.64% PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 214,443 shares, 17.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.74% Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF) - 475,605 shares, 11.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.05% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 383,658 shares, 10.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.03% SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 64,023 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.65%

Your Advocates Ltd., LLP initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $376.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 120 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Your Advocates Ltd., LLP initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.48 and $172.13, with an estimated average price of $150.62. The stock is now traded at around $156.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Your Advocates Ltd., LLP initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $58.05, with an estimated average price of $26.95. The stock is now traded at around $22.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Your Advocates Ltd., LLP initiated holding in Virtus Real Asset Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.26 and $25.41, with an estimated average price of $23.71. The stock is now traded at around $26.143200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 354 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Your Advocates Ltd., LLP initiated holding in Ball Corp. The purchase prices were between $81.25 and $92.26, with an estimated average price of $87.56. The stock is now traded at around $93.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 164 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Your Advocates Ltd., LLP initiated holding in Zuora Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.21 and $16.83, with an estimated average price of $14.93. The stock is now traded at around $16.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 478 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Your Advocates Ltd., LLP added to a holding in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 44.64%. The purchase prices were between $56.36 and $58.1, with an estimated average price of $57.27. The stock is now traded at around $56.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.42%. The holding were 420,162 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Your Advocates Ltd., LLP added to a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF by 44.74%. The purchase prices were between $109.13 and $112.58, with an estimated average price of $111.12. The stock is now traded at around $110.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.37%. The holding were 214,443 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Your Advocates Ltd., LLP added to a holding in by 173.23%. The purchase prices were between $32.07 and $33.04, with an estimated average price of $32.58. The stock is now traded at around $62.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,981 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Your Advocates Ltd., LLP added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 132.00%. The purchase prices were between $26.1 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $26.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 348 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Your Advocates Ltd., LLP added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 338.67%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $53.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 329 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Your Advocates Ltd., LLP added to a holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc by 101.44%. The purchase prices were between $19.44 and $22.8, with an estimated average price of $21.32. The stock is now traded at around $24.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,398 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Your Advocates Ltd., LLP sold out a holding in Allegiance Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $33.96 and $42.78, with an estimated average price of $38.14.

Your Advocates Ltd., LLP sold out a holding in Hess Corp. The sale prices were between $52.8 and $75.04, with an estimated average price of $63.88.

Your Advocates Ltd., LLP sold out a holding in Dropbox Inc. The sale prices were between $21.77 and $28.06, with an estimated average price of $24.07.

Your Advocates Ltd., LLP sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37.

Your Advocates Ltd., LLP sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56.

Your Advocates Ltd., LLP sold out a holding in NeoGenomics Inc. The sale prices were between $41.56 and $59.88, with an estimated average price of $52.19.