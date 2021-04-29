Your Advocates Ltd., LLP Buys Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, PIMCO Active Bond ETF, , Sells Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Your Advocates Ltd., LLP Buys Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, PIMCO Active Bond ETF, , Sells Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Your Advocates Ltd., LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, PIMCO Active Bond ETF, , Deere, CenterPoint Energy Inc, sells Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF, Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company , Vanguard Small Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Your Advocates Ltd., LLP. As of 2021Q1, Your Advocates Ltd., LLP owns 129 stocks with a total value of $135 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Your Advocates Ltd., LLP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/your+advocates+ltd.%2C+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Your Advocates Ltd., LLP
  1. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) - 420,162 shares, 17.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.64%
  2. PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 214,443 shares, 17.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.74%
  3. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF) - 475,605 shares, 11.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.05%
  4. Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 383,658 shares, 10.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.03%
  5. SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 64,023 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.65%
New Purchase: Deere & Co (DE)

Your Advocates Ltd., LLP initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $376.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 120 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Match Group Inc (MTCH)

Your Advocates Ltd., LLP initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.48 and $172.13, with an estimated average price of $150.62. The stock is now traded at around $156.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)

Your Advocates Ltd., LLP initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $58.05, with an estimated average price of $26.95. The stock is now traded at around $22.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Virtus Real Asset Income ETF (VRAI)

Your Advocates Ltd., LLP initiated holding in Virtus Real Asset Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.26 and $25.41, with an estimated average price of $23.71. The stock is now traded at around $26.143200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 354 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ball Corp (BLL)

Your Advocates Ltd., LLP initiated holding in Ball Corp. The purchase prices were between $81.25 and $92.26, with an estimated average price of $87.56. The stock is now traded at around $93.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 164 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Zuora Inc (ZUO)

Your Advocates Ltd., LLP initiated holding in Zuora Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.21 and $16.83, with an estimated average price of $14.93. The stock is now traded at around $16.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 478 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR)

Your Advocates Ltd., LLP added to a holding in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 44.64%. The purchase prices were between $56.36 and $58.1, with an estimated average price of $57.27. The stock is now traded at around $56.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.42%. The holding were 420,162 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND)

Your Advocates Ltd., LLP added to a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF by 44.74%. The purchase prices were between $109.13 and $112.58, with an estimated average price of $111.12. The stock is now traded at around $110.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.37%. The holding were 214,443 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: (ITE)

Your Advocates Ltd., LLP added to a holding in by 173.23%. The purchase prices were between $32.07 and $33.04, with an estimated average price of $32.58. The stock is now traded at around $62.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,981 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)

Your Advocates Ltd., LLP added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 132.00%. The purchase prices were between $26.1 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $26.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 348 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Your Advocates Ltd., LLP added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 338.67%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $53.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 329 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP)

Your Advocates Ltd., LLP added to a holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc by 101.44%. The purchase prices were between $19.44 and $22.8, with an estimated average price of $21.32. The stock is now traded at around $24.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,398 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Allegiance Bancshares Inc (ABTX)

Your Advocates Ltd., LLP sold out a holding in Allegiance Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $33.96 and $42.78, with an estimated average price of $38.14.

Sold Out: Hess Corp (HES)

Your Advocates Ltd., LLP sold out a holding in Hess Corp. The sale prices were between $52.8 and $75.04, with an estimated average price of $63.88.

Sold Out: Dropbox Inc (DBX)

Your Advocates Ltd., LLP sold out a holding in Dropbox Inc. The sale prices were between $21.77 and $28.06, with an estimated average price of $24.07.

Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Your Advocates Ltd., LLP sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37.

Sold Out: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Your Advocates Ltd., LLP sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56.

Sold Out: NeoGenomics Inc (NEO)

Your Advocates Ltd., LLP sold out a holding in NeoGenomics Inc. The sale prices were between $41.56 and $59.88, with an estimated average price of $52.19.



Here is the complete portfolio of Your Advocates Ltd., LLP. Also check out:

1. Your Advocates Ltd., LLP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Your Advocates Ltd., LLP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Your Advocates Ltd., LLP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Your Advocates Ltd., LLP keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider