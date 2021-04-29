Logo
Dearborn Partners Llc Buys S&P Global Inc, Clorox Co, Fastenal Co, Sells Assurant Inc, Coca-Cola Co, International Business Machines Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Chicago, IL, based Investment company Dearborn Partners Llc (Current Portfolio) buys S&P Global Inc, Clorox Co, Fastenal Co, Exxon Mobil Corp, WEC Energy Group Inc, sells Assurant Inc, Coca-Cola Co, International Business Machines Corp, Lancaster Colony Corp, ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dearborn Partners Llc. As of 2021Q1, Dearborn Partners Llc owns 242 stocks with a total value of $2.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DEARBORN PARTNERS LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dearborn+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DEARBORN PARTNERS LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 795,328 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.89%
  2. NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 894,514 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.29%
  3. Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 355,169 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.97%
  4. Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) - 268,977 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.04%
  5. McDonald's Corp (MCD) - 253,426 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.12%
New Purchase: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Dearborn Partners Llc initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $392.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 100,917 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Dearborn Partners Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $218.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK)

Dearborn Partners Llc initiated holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.83 and $73.2, with an estimated average price of $60.06. The stock is now traded at around $68.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,171 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: State Street Corporation (STT)

Dearborn Partners Llc initiated holding in State Street Corporation. The purchase prices were between $70 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $77.39. The stock is now traded at around $83.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,560 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Dearborn Partners Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $227.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: IDEX Corp (IEX)

Dearborn Partners Llc initiated holding in IDEX Corp. The purchase prices were between $186.19 and $210.46, with an estimated average price of $198.28. The stock is now traded at around $228.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Clorox Co (CLX)

Dearborn Partners Llc added to a holding in Clorox Co by 1145.27%. The purchase prices were between $178.17 and $222.18, with an estimated average price of $192.39. The stock is now traded at around $185.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 189,629 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Fastenal Co (FAST)

Dearborn Partners Llc added to a holding in Fastenal Co by 3737.46%. The purchase prices were between $44.17 and $51.62, with an estimated average price of $47.83. The stock is now traded at around $52.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 677,504 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Dearborn Partners Llc added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 47.62%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 666,698 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)

Dearborn Partners Llc added to a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc by 36.06%. The purchase prices were between $80.64 and $94.79, with an estimated average price of $87.11. The stock is now traded at around $95.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 448,694 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Accenture PLC (ACN)

Dearborn Partners Llc added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 31.62%. The purchase prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $292.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 132,713 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CME Group Inc (CME)

Dearborn Partners Llc added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 45.01%. The purchase prices were between $178.79 and $214.04, with an estimated average price of $196.76. The stock is now traded at around $203.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,730 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL)

Dearborn Partners Llc sold out a holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF. The sale prices were between $77.89 and $86.95, with an estimated average price of $81.91.

Sold Out: Brookfield Renewable Corp (BEPC)

Dearborn Partners Llc sold out a holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp. The sale prices were between $41.25 and $62.4, with an estimated average price of $51.04.

Sold Out: Alcon Inc (ALC)

Dearborn Partners Llc sold out a holding in Alcon Inc. The sale prices were between $65.32 and $76.01, with an estimated average price of $70.85.

Sold Out: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Dearborn Partners Llc sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98.

Sold Out: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)

Dearborn Partners Llc sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $171.51 and $203.08, with an estimated average price of $187.59.

Sold Out: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Dearborn Partners Llc sold out a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $93.95 and $114.59, with an estimated average price of $104.85.



Here is the complete portfolio of DEARBORN PARTNERS LLC. Also check out:

