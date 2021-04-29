Aaron Wealth Advisors Buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Peloton Interactive Inc, Sells Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa

- New Purchases: PTON, AG, IGF, GOLD, ZBH, ING, DKNG, BLK, ENB, GM, CHTR, HLT, CAT, THO, EBND, IPG, NVS, RDS.A, PAYC, LIN, TEL, CVS, GD, DEO, DE, CDW, AIG, KDP, TEF, TSM, TXN, EOG, ESGE, FANG, ASX, LPCN,
- Added Positions: IEMG, IEFA, GUNR, VONV, VONG, TAK, WATT, WMT, GOOGL, BAC, ORCL, VBR, VBK, MSFT, PYPL, V, FB, SNY, DIS, WM, ESGD, GIS, GLW, ABT, NFLX, NTES, BRK.B, SAN,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, HYMB, AGG, RNA, WPM, RGLD, HEFA, IBM, HSY, UBER, HYD, AMZN, VZ, JPM, KURA, ESGU, MRK, TSLA, ADBE, MMM, NVDA, IWM, JNJ, ADP, FLGT, TMO, BABA, CRM, PEP, GSK, ACN, AMD, BMY, KO, CL, NEE, MDLZ, PG, QCOM, TMUS, YUM, HD, POOL, MCD, LLY, DHR, UNH, NKE, CSCO, TGT, AMGN,
- Sold Out: VONE, INGR, SUB, SCHP, CMF, EEM, HYLB, AMT, EMB, RWO, RETA, VNQI, T, MMP, ISRG, KMI, UNIT, NOK, GE, ET,
For the details of Aaron Wealth Advisors's stock buys and sells, These are the top 5 holdings of Aaron Wealth Advisors
- Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV) - 162,099 shares, 8.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.01%
- Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG) - 85,805 shares, 8.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.85%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 243,466 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 67.06%
- iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 253,556 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 138.71%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 53,285 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.58%
Aaron Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.02. The stock is now traded at around $98.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 21,792 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: First Majestic Silver Corp (AG)
Aaron Wealth Advisors initiated holding in First Majestic Silver Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.81 and $22.12, with an estimated average price of $16.05. The stock is now traded at around $15.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 140,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF)
Aaron Wealth Advisors initiated holding in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.63 and $45.56, with an estimated average price of $44.17. The stock is now traded at around $46.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 39,871 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)
Aaron Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $21.56. The stock is now traded at around $21.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 79,002 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)
Aaron Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $152.6 and $164.5, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $178.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 7,693 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ING Groep NV (ING)
Aaron Wealth Advisors initiated holding in ING Groep NV. The purchase prices were between $8.73 and $12.49, with an estimated average price of $10.61. The stock is now traded at around $13.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 51,688 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Aaron Wealth Advisors added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 138.71%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $66.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.75%. The holding were 253,556 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Aaron Wealth Advisors added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.06%. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $75.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 243,466 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index (GUNR)
Aaron Wealth Advisors added to a holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index by 64.82%. The purchase prices were between $32.8 and $37.59, with an estimated average price of $35.39. The stock is now traded at around $38.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 170,235 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TAK)
Aaron Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd by 389.62%. The purchase prices were between $16.71 and $19.9, with an estimated average price of $17.99. The stock is now traded at around $16.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 59,435 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Energous Corp (WATT)
Aaron Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Energous Corp by 1438.85%. The purchase prices were between $1.89 and $7.23, with an estimated average price of $3.86. The stock is now traded at around $3.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 153,885 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Aaron Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 103.20%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $139.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 7,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (VONE)
Aaron Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund. The sale prices were between $172.44 and $185.8, with an estimated average price of $180.62.Sold Out: Ingredion Inc (INGR)
Aaron Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Ingredion Inc. The sale prices were between $74.32 and $92.78, with an estimated average price of $85.51.Sold Out: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)
Aaron Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $107.44 and $107.97, with an estimated average price of $107.75.Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)
Aaron Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The sale prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51.Sold Out: iShares California Muni Bond ETF (CMF)
Aaron Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in iShares California Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $61.64 and $63, with an estimated average price of $62.34.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Aaron Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75.
