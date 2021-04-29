Aaron Wealth Advisors Buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Peloton Interactive Inc, Sells Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa

New Purchases: PTON, AG, IGF, GOLD, ZBH, ING, DKNG, BLK, ENB, GM, CHTR, HLT, CAT, THO, EBND, IPG, NVS, RDS.A, PAYC, LIN, TEL, CVS, GD, DEO, DE, CDW, AIG, KDP, TEF, TSM, TXN, EOG, ESGE, FANG, ASX, LPCN,

PTON, AG, IGF, GOLD, ZBH, ING, DKNG, BLK, ENB, GM, CHTR, HLT, CAT, THO, EBND, IPG, NVS, RDS.A, PAYC, LIN, TEL, CVS, GD, DEO, DE, CDW, AIG, KDP, TEF, TSM, TXN, EOG, ESGE, FANG, ASX, LPCN, Added Positions: IEMG, IEFA, GUNR, VONV, VONG, TAK, WATT, WMT, GOOGL, BAC, ORCL, VBR, VBK, MSFT, PYPL, V, FB, SNY, DIS, WM, ESGD, GIS, GLW, ABT, NFLX, NTES, BRK.B, SAN,

IEMG, IEFA, GUNR, VONV, VONG, TAK, WATT, WMT, GOOGL, BAC, ORCL, VBR, VBK, MSFT, PYPL, V, FB, SNY, DIS, WM, ESGD, GIS, GLW, ABT, NFLX, NTES, BRK.B, SAN, Reduced Positions: SPY, HYMB, AGG, RNA, WPM, RGLD, HEFA, IBM, HSY, UBER, HYD, AMZN, VZ, JPM, KURA, ESGU, MRK, TSLA, ADBE, MMM, NVDA, IWM, JNJ, ADP, FLGT, TMO, BABA, CRM, PEP, GSK, ACN, AMD, BMY, KO, CL, NEE, MDLZ, PG, QCOM, TMUS, YUM, HD, POOL, MCD, LLY, DHR, UNH, NKE, CSCO, TGT, AMGN,

SPY, HYMB, AGG, RNA, WPM, RGLD, HEFA, IBM, HSY, UBER, HYD, AMZN, VZ, JPM, KURA, ESGU, MRK, TSLA, ADBE, MMM, NVDA, IWM, JNJ, ADP, FLGT, TMO, BABA, CRM, PEP, GSK, ACN, AMD, BMY, KO, CL, NEE, MDLZ, PG, QCOM, TMUS, YUM, HD, POOL, MCD, LLY, DHR, UNH, NKE, CSCO, TGT, AMGN, Sold Out: VONE, INGR, SUB, SCHP, CMF, EEM, HYLB, AMT, EMB, RWO, RETA, VNQI, T, MMP, ISRG, KMI, UNIT, NOK, GE, ET,

Investment company Aaron Wealth Advisors Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Peloton Interactive Inc, FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index, First Majestic Silver Corp, sells Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Ingredion Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aaron Wealth Advisors. As of 2021Q1, Aaron Wealth Advisors owns 144 stocks with a total value of $253 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Aaron Wealth Advisors's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aaron+wealth+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV) - 162,099 shares, 8.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.01% Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG) - 85,805 shares, 8.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.85% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 243,466 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 67.06% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 253,556 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 138.71% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 53,285 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.58%

Aaron Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.02. The stock is now traded at around $98.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 21,792 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aaron Wealth Advisors initiated holding in First Majestic Silver Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.81 and $22.12, with an estimated average price of $16.05. The stock is now traded at around $15.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 140,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aaron Wealth Advisors initiated holding in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.63 and $45.56, with an estimated average price of $44.17. The stock is now traded at around $46.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 39,871 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aaron Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $21.56. The stock is now traded at around $21.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 79,002 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aaron Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $152.6 and $164.5, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $178.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 7,693 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aaron Wealth Advisors initiated holding in ING Groep NV. The purchase prices were between $8.73 and $12.49, with an estimated average price of $10.61. The stock is now traded at around $13.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 51,688 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aaron Wealth Advisors added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 138.71%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $66.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.75%. The holding were 253,556 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aaron Wealth Advisors added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.06%. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $75.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 243,466 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aaron Wealth Advisors added to a holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index by 64.82%. The purchase prices were between $32.8 and $37.59, with an estimated average price of $35.39. The stock is now traded at around $38.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 170,235 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aaron Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd by 389.62%. The purchase prices were between $16.71 and $19.9, with an estimated average price of $17.99. The stock is now traded at around $16.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 59,435 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aaron Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Energous Corp by 1438.85%. The purchase prices were between $1.89 and $7.23, with an estimated average price of $3.86. The stock is now traded at around $3.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 153,885 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aaron Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 103.20%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $139.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 7,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aaron Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund. The sale prices were between $172.44 and $185.8, with an estimated average price of $180.62.

Aaron Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Ingredion Inc. The sale prices were between $74.32 and $92.78, with an estimated average price of $85.51.

Aaron Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $107.44 and $107.97, with an estimated average price of $107.75.

Aaron Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The sale prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51.

Aaron Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in iShares California Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $61.64 and $63, with an estimated average price of $62.34.

Aaron Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75.