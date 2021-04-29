Logo
Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC Buys iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Sells Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind, sells Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ET during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC owns 124 stocks with a total value of $408 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ackerman+capital+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC
  1. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) - 1,399,036 shares, 18.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23%
  2. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 784,786 shares, 10.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.15%
  3. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 536,570 shares, 8.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.61%
  4. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) - 200,006 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25%
  5. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) - 227,466 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.99%
New Purchase: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)

Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $107.97, with an estimated average price of $107.75. The stock is now traded at around $107.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 45,215 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (TFI)

Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.26 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $51.9. The stock is now traded at around $52.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 23,458 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $204.84 and $227.35, with an estimated average price of $213.87. The stock is now traded at around $235.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc (MQY)

Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.4 and $17.64, with an estimated average price of $16.36. The stock is now traded at around $15.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 43,230 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)

Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.1 and $148.98, with an estimated average price of $131.56. The stock is now traded at around $146.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Incom (NKX)

Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Incom. The purchase prices were between $14.96 and $15.79, with an estimated average price of $15.4. The stock is now traded at around $15.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 34,097 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1194.61%. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.8%. The holding were 106,430 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV)

Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 65.22%. The purchase prices were between $58.71 and $65.66, with an estimated average price of $62.49. The stock is now traded at around $68.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 189,882 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1842.55%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $421.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 11,597 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF)

Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind by 42.69%. The purchase prices were between $29.41 and $32.7, with an estimated average price of $31.26. The stock is now traded at around $33.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 377,459 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB)

Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 64.17%. The purchase prices were between $58.86 and $61.38, with an estimated average price of $60.27. The stock is now traded at around $59.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 107,420 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund (IAGG)

Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund by 21.07%. The purchase prices were between $54.65 and $56.18, with an estimated average price of $55.41. The stock is now traded at around $54.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 146,192 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Direxion Daily Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares (EDC)

Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Direxion Daily Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares. The sale prices were between $89.62 and $129.24, with an estimated average price of $108.89.

Sold Out: Invesco Trust For Investment Grade New York Munici (VTN)

Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Trust For Investment Grade New York Munici. The sale prices were between $12.73 and $13.32, with an estimated average price of $13.05.

Sold Out: Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust (EOT)

Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust. The sale prices were between $20.36 and $22.74, with an estimated average price of $21.42.

Sold Out: BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (LEO)

Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc.. The sale prices were between $8.3 and $8.83, with an estimated average price of $8.47.

Sold Out: PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (PMF)

Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $13.76 and $14.67, with an estimated average price of $14.22.

Sold Out: Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NXJ)

Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $14.01 and $14.78, with an estimated average price of $14.34.



Here is the complete portfolio of Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC keeps buying
