Roubaix Capital, LLC Buys Immersion Corp, Despegar.com Corp, Aspen Aerogels Inc, Sells TransMedics Group Inc, Codexis Inc, GoPro Inc

Investment company Roubaix Capital, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Immersion Corp, Despegar.com Corp, Aspen Aerogels Inc, Quotient Technology Inc, The Bancorp Inc, sells TransMedics Group Inc, Codexis Inc, GoPro Inc, Barnes Group Inc, CEVA Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Roubaix Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Roubaix Capital, LLC owns 51 stocks with a total value of $148 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Anterix Inc (ATEX) - 182,995 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.54% Immersion Corp (IMMR) - 478,106 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. New Position QAD Inc (QADA) - 66,940 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.15% Rogers Corp (ROG) - 22,270 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.16% Despegar.com Corp (DESP) - 286,121 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. New Position

Roubaix Capital, LLC initiated holding in Immersion Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.22 and $15.91, with an estimated average price of $11.94. The stock is now traded at around $8.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 478,106 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Roubaix Capital, LLC initiated holding in Despegar.com Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.14 and $17.56, with an estimated average price of $12.79. The stock is now traded at around $13.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 286,121 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Roubaix Capital, LLC initiated holding in Aspen Aerogels Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.79 and $26, with an estimated average price of $21.15. The stock is now traded at around $20.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 190,840 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Roubaix Capital, LLC initiated holding in Quotient Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.86 and $16.69, with an estimated average price of $12.35. The stock is now traded at around $17.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 214,272 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Roubaix Capital, LLC initiated holding in The Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.55 and $24.2, with an estimated average price of $19.44. The stock is now traded at around $22.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 164,027 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Roubaix Capital, LLC initiated holding in Meta Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.41 and $48.89, with an estimated average price of $42.69. The stock is now traded at around $49.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 72,552 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Roubaix Capital, LLC added to a holding in Anterix Inc by 38.54%. The purchase prices were between $32.9 and $47.6, with an estimated average price of $41.1. The stock is now traded at around $46.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 182,995 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Roubaix Capital, LLC added to a holding in QAD Inc by 27.15%. The purchase prices were between $59.98 and $74.68, with an estimated average price of $67.01. The stock is now traded at around $72.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 66,940 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Roubaix Capital, LLC added to a holding in Champions Oncology Inc by 35.25%. The purchase prices were between $10.61 and $13.75, with an estimated average price of $11.6. The stock is now traded at around $11.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 279,298 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Roubaix Capital, LLC added to a holding in Mayville Engineering Co Inc by 40.30%. The purchase prices were between $12.55 and $17.74, with an estimated average price of $14.75. The stock is now traded at around $16.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 187,810 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Roubaix Capital, LLC added to a holding in Sierra Wireless Inc by 46.03%. The purchase prices were between $14.36 and $21.5, with an estimated average price of $17.49. The stock is now traded at around $15.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 113,473 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Roubaix Capital, LLC sold out a holding in TransMedics Group Inc. The sale prices were between $17.75 and $47.82, with an estimated average price of $30.77.

Roubaix Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Codexis Inc. The sale prices were between $18.08 and $28.8, with an estimated average price of $23.44.

Roubaix Capital, LLC sold out a holding in GoPro Inc. The sale prices were between $7.45 and $13.54, with an estimated average price of $9.42.

Roubaix Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Barnes Group Inc. The sale prices were between $48.07 and $57.54, with an estimated average price of $52.47.

Roubaix Capital, LLC sold out a holding in CEVA Inc. The sale prices were between $44.72 and $74.11, with an estimated average price of $59.65.

Roubaix Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. The sale prices were between $20.27 and $27.23, with an estimated average price of $23.75.