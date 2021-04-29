Roubaix Capital, LLC Buys Immersion Corp, Despegar.com Corp, Aspen Aerogels Inc, Sells TransMedics Group Inc, Codexis Inc, GoPro Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Roubaix Capital, LLC Buys Immersion Corp, Despegar.com Corp, Aspen Aerogels Inc, Sells TransMedics Group Inc, Codexis Inc, GoPro Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Roubaix Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Immersion Corp, Despegar.com Corp, Aspen Aerogels Inc, Quotient Technology Inc, The Bancorp Inc, sells TransMedics Group Inc, Codexis Inc, GoPro Inc, Barnes Group Inc, CEVA Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Roubaix Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Roubaix Capital, LLC owns 51 stocks with a total value of $148 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Roubaix Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/roubaix+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Roubaix Capital, LLC
  1. Anterix Inc (ATEX) - 182,995 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.54%
  2. Immersion Corp (IMMR) - 478,106 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. QAD Inc (QADA) - 66,940 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.15%
  4. Rogers Corp (ROG) - 22,270 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.16%
  5. Despegar.com Corp (DESP) - 286,121 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Immersion Corp (IMMR)

Roubaix Capital, LLC initiated holding in Immersion Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.22 and $15.91, with an estimated average price of $11.94. The stock is now traded at around $8.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 478,106 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Despegar.com Corp (DESP)

Roubaix Capital, LLC initiated holding in Despegar.com Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.14 and $17.56, with an estimated average price of $12.79. The stock is now traded at around $13.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 286,121 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN)

Roubaix Capital, LLC initiated holding in Aspen Aerogels Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.79 and $26, with an estimated average price of $21.15. The stock is now traded at around $20.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 190,840 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Quotient Technology Inc (QUOT)

Roubaix Capital, LLC initiated holding in Quotient Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.86 and $16.69, with an estimated average price of $12.35. The stock is now traded at around $17.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 214,272 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Bancorp Inc (TBBK)

Roubaix Capital, LLC initiated holding in The Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.55 and $24.2, with an estimated average price of $19.44. The stock is now traded at around $22.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 164,027 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Meta Financial Group Inc (CASH)

Roubaix Capital, LLC initiated holding in Meta Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.41 and $48.89, with an estimated average price of $42.69. The stock is now traded at around $49.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 72,552 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Anterix Inc (ATEX)

Roubaix Capital, LLC added to a holding in Anterix Inc by 38.54%. The purchase prices were between $32.9 and $47.6, with an estimated average price of $41.1. The stock is now traded at around $46.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 182,995 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: QAD Inc (QADA)

Roubaix Capital, LLC added to a holding in QAD Inc by 27.15%. The purchase prices were between $59.98 and $74.68, with an estimated average price of $67.01. The stock is now traded at around $72.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 66,940 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Champions Oncology Inc (CSBR)

Roubaix Capital, LLC added to a holding in Champions Oncology Inc by 35.25%. The purchase prices were between $10.61 and $13.75, with an estimated average price of $11.6. The stock is now traded at around $11.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 279,298 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Mayville Engineering Co Inc (MEC)

Roubaix Capital, LLC added to a holding in Mayville Engineering Co Inc by 40.30%. The purchase prices were between $12.55 and $17.74, with an estimated average price of $14.75. The stock is now traded at around $16.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 187,810 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Sierra Wireless Inc (SWIR)

Roubaix Capital, LLC added to a holding in Sierra Wireless Inc by 46.03%. The purchase prices were between $14.36 and $21.5, with an estimated average price of $17.49. The stock is now traded at around $15.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 113,473 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: TransMedics Group Inc (TMDX)

Roubaix Capital, LLC sold out a holding in TransMedics Group Inc. The sale prices were between $17.75 and $47.82, with an estimated average price of $30.77.

Sold Out: Codexis Inc (CDXS)

Roubaix Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Codexis Inc. The sale prices were between $18.08 and $28.8, with an estimated average price of $23.44.

Sold Out: GoPro Inc (GPRO)

Roubaix Capital, LLC sold out a holding in GoPro Inc. The sale prices were between $7.45 and $13.54, with an estimated average price of $9.42.

Sold Out: Barnes Group Inc (B)

Roubaix Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Barnes Group Inc. The sale prices were between $48.07 and $57.54, with an estimated average price of $52.47.

Sold Out: CEVA Inc (CEVA)

Roubaix Capital, LLC sold out a holding in CEVA Inc. The sale prices were between $44.72 and $74.11, with an estimated average price of $59.65.

Sold Out: Enerpac Tool Group Corp (EPAC)

Roubaix Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. The sale prices were between $20.27 and $27.23, with an estimated average price of $23.75.



Here is the complete portfolio of Roubaix Capital, LLC. Also check out:

1. Roubaix Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Roubaix Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Roubaix Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Roubaix Capital, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider