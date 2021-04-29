Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Buys Eastern Bankshares Inc, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc, Karuna Therapeutics Inc, Sells SVMK Inc, New Fortress Energy Inc, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc

Leola, PA, based Investment company Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Current Portfolio ) buys Eastern Bankshares Inc, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc, Karuna Therapeutics Inc, AdaptHealth Corp, BJ's Restaurants Inc, sells SVMK Inc, New Fortress Energy Inc, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, Immunovant Inc, Taylor Morrison Home Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust. As of 2021Q1, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owns 189 stocks with a total value of $2.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Freshpet Inc (FRPT) - 423,917 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.94% NeoGenomics Inc (NEO) - 1,189,512 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11% Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) - 242,989 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.98% MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI) - 934,155 shares, 1.86% of the total portfolio. Chart Industries Inc (GTLS) - 376,042 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.29%

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust initiated holding in Eastern Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.74 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $17.37. The stock is now traded at around $21.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 2,201,460 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust initiated holding in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.25 and $132.81, with an estimated average price of $116.75. The stock is now traded at around $101.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 251,497 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust initiated holding in Karuna Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.46 and $133.08, with an estimated average price of $113.39. The stock is now traded at around $110.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 181,976 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust initiated holding in BJ's Restaurants Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.41 and $62.27, with an estimated average price of $52.36. The stock is now traded at around $62.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 346,142 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust initiated holding in Allegro Microsystems Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.91 and $34.1, with an estimated average price of $28.62. The stock is now traded at around $25.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 745,064 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust initiated holding in OceanFirst Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.16 and $25, with an estimated average price of $21.49. The stock is now traded at around $23.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 648,298 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust added to a holding in AdaptHealth Corp by 317.50%. The purchase prices were between $30.44 and $40.15, with an estimated average price of $35.28. The stock is now traded at around $29.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 746,887 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust added to a holding in Cinemark Holdings Inc by 5046.20%. The purchase prices were between $16.16 and $25.82, with an estimated average price of $21.09. The stock is now traded at around $21.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 801,624 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust added to a holding in Silvergate Capital Corp by 90.11%. The purchase prices were between $66.05 and $176.27, with an estimated average price of $119.33. The stock is now traded at around $111.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 202,159 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust added to a holding in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita by 693.83%. The purchase prices were between $51.26 and $70.12, with an estimated average price of $60.21. The stock is now traded at around $53.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 227,670 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust added to a holding in Live Oak Bancshares Inc by 53.78%. The purchase prices were between $39.64 and $68.58, with an estimated average price of $52.37. The stock is now traded at around $66.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 469,951 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust added to a holding in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc by 371.40%. The purchase prices were between $15.12 and $21.52, with an estimated average price of $18.2. The stock is now traded at around $16.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 714,212 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold out a holding in SVMK Inc. The sale prices were between $17.64 and $27.88, with an estimated average price of $22.52.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold out a holding in Immunovant Inc. The sale prices were between $13.08 and $49.6, with an estimated average price of $26.3.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold out a holding in Taylor Morrison Home Corp. The sale prices were between $24 and $31.37, with an estimated average price of $28.1.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold out a holding in Mercury Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $61.26 and $85.49, with an estimated average price of $72.31.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold out a holding in Air Transport Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $25.41 and $31.21, with an estimated average price of $28.39.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold out a holding in Helen Of Troy Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.91 and $262.89, with an estimated average price of $225.51.