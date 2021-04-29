AlphaMark Advisors, LLC Buys PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF, Molina Healthcare Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Global Payments Inc, Centene Corp, Amphenol Corp

- New Purchases: PULS, MOH, TKR, ARKG, SCHP, VCSH, FIVG, LIT, IVOL, TEN, SDOW, MSP, NTRA, DFEB, PGF, SEDG, AAWW, CVAC, ROCK, SNDL, CNXC, DOYU, FIW, WISH, SKLZ, RSI, BEST, FREL, SMH, VTI, ZIXI, BIIB, CIG, FFIV, NEWT, OEG, PRFT, PWR, ROP, SKM, CRM, CHWY, SPRWF, CODI, PSX, WTER, TNDM, MOMO, NVX, AMD, ROKU, XFLT,
- Added Positions: AMZN, SPSB, TIP, EMB, XLI, BKLN, SPY, PGX, PG, VB, LMBS, MUNI, APD, SCZ, HBI, TFC, AAPL, SQQQ, NCA, JNJ, ON, IWM, BOTZ, DUK, NI, SJM, FE, ZBRA, BABA, IYF, BTG, SCHD, WMT, DTD, XOM, MMM, HYLS, IEMG, HFRO, IYJ, JETS, MJ, INGR, COP, CSCO, AZN, NLY, VNQ, VOX, PTY, JPM, TAP, VTRS, IP, SPG, TEF, VRTX, RQI, FFC, GLD, GLAD, PM, WKHS, USBPM.PFD, PCI, CDK, THW, FDEU, EEM,
- Reduced Positions: GPN, CNC, APH, WM, IWN, XLC, IYW, VMBS, XLK, ALXN, TMO, VTV, XLY, ICE, GS, XLE, XLF, IWO, TSLA, FITB, XLRE, LDOS, DBEF, XLU, BMY, LMT, SNX, EEMS, WAL, ARKK, KR, DES, CE, DLTR, EMN, PVH, ANTM, MPC, IGV, IVV, IYG, MBB, BP, IBM, REGN, IAT, MINT, SCHV, AME, AJG, ADRNY, MSFT, PFE, VZ, GOOG, HDGE, VT, BLK, LLY, GOOGL, HON, LOW, PPG, ROST, TOT, HPI, MA, AVGO, JD, APHA, MRNA, DHS, DVY, EWL, FLOT, IYC, IYE, ONEQ, QTEC, SDY, SIVR, VBR, VNLA, T, BHP, BIDU, BDSI, CVS, CVX, CMCSA, EW, FCX, HOG, HUBB, ILMN, INTC, IPG, MAR, MCD, NOK, PKG, RIO, RHHBY, STM, DHC, TOL, TKC, RDS.B, FCT, METPA.PFD, TCEHY, JKS, LYB, CGC, SPCE, BACPK.PFD, AMJ, CHIQ, DJP, EWZ, FTSL, IPAY, IXP, MXI, QYLD, ROBO, SCHE, VCR, WOOD,
- Sold Out: GD, CHL, TRP, FTSM, NOC, SBUX, FVD, DTE, CCIV, NTDOY, TLT, LTPZ, GEO, TGT, LIN, ADI, JCPNQ, ITW, FNMA, FDS, DFODQ, CLX, CHKAQ, CPB,
For the details of AlphaMark Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alphamark+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of AlphaMark Advisors, LLC
- iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 88,674 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.49%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 24,871 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.97%
- Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 76,945 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92%
- Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 63,507 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.16%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 61,800 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.82%
AlphaMark Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.7 and $49.8, with an estimated average price of $49.77. The stock is now traded at around $49.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 24,754 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH)
AlphaMark Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Molina Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $202.54 and $243.1, with an estimated average price of $222.88. The stock is now traded at around $253.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 4,209 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Timken Co (TKR)
AlphaMark Advisors, LLC initiated holding in The Timken Co. The purchase prices were between $72.79 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $79.72. The stock is now traded at around $87.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 8,088 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)
AlphaMark Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19. The stock is now traded at around $89.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)
AlphaMark Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,725 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
AlphaMark Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,755 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
AlphaMark Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 31.81%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3471.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,123 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)
AlphaMark Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 355.49%. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $114.25, with an estimated average price of $111.08. The stock is now traded at around $110.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 5,639 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)
AlphaMark Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4337.35%. The purchase prices were between $21.99 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 18,415 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX)
AlphaMark Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF by 22.26%. The purchase prices were between $14.39 and $14.94, with an estimated average price of $14.72. The stock is now traded at around $15.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 90,610 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
AlphaMark Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 275.00%. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $225.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 975 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)
AlphaMark Advisors, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET by 36.93%. The purchase prices were between $50.89 and $51.3, with an estimated average price of $51.13. The stock is now traded at around $51.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,530 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: General Dynamics Corp (GD)
AlphaMark Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in General Dynamics Corp. The sale prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4.Sold Out: China Mobile Ltd (CHL)
AlphaMark Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in China Mobile Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.1 and $29.35, with an estimated average price of $27.51.Sold Out: TC Energy Corp (TRP)
AlphaMark Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in TC Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $52.19 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $56.11.Sold Out: First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)
AlphaMark Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF. The sale prices were between $59.94 and $60, with an estimated average price of $59.97.Sold Out: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
AlphaMark Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105.Sold Out: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)
AlphaMark Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43.
