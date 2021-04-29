AlphaMark Advisors, LLC Buys PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF, Molina Healthcare Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Global Payments Inc, Centene Corp, Amphenol Corp

Fort Mitchell, KY, based Investment company AlphaMark Advisors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF, Molina Healthcare Inc, Amazon.com Inc, The Timken Co, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, sells Global Payments Inc, Centene Corp, Amphenol Corp, Waste Management Inc, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AlphaMark Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, AlphaMark Advisors, LLC owns 495 stocks with a total value of $213 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 88,674 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.49% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 24,871 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.97% Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 76,945 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 63,507 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.16% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 61,800 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.82%

AlphaMark Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.7 and $49.8, with an estimated average price of $49.77. The stock is now traded at around $49.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 24,754 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AlphaMark Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Molina Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $202.54 and $243.1, with an estimated average price of $222.88. The stock is now traded at around $253.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 4,209 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AlphaMark Advisors, LLC initiated holding in The Timken Co. The purchase prices were between $72.79 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $79.72. The stock is now traded at around $87.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 8,088 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AlphaMark Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19. The stock is now traded at around $89.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AlphaMark Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,725 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AlphaMark Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,755 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AlphaMark Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 31.81%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3471.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,123 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AlphaMark Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 355.49%. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $114.25, with an estimated average price of $111.08. The stock is now traded at around $110.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 5,639 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AlphaMark Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4337.35%. The purchase prices were between $21.99 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 18,415 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AlphaMark Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF by 22.26%. The purchase prices were between $14.39 and $14.94, with an estimated average price of $14.72. The stock is now traded at around $15.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 90,610 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AlphaMark Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 275.00%. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $225.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 975 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AlphaMark Advisors, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET by 36.93%. The purchase prices were between $50.89 and $51.3, with an estimated average price of $51.13. The stock is now traded at around $51.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,530 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AlphaMark Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in General Dynamics Corp. The sale prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4.

AlphaMark Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in China Mobile Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.1 and $29.35, with an estimated average price of $27.51.

AlphaMark Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in TC Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $52.19 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $56.11.

AlphaMark Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF. The sale prices were between $59.94 and $60, with an estimated average price of $59.97.

AlphaMark Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105.

AlphaMark Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43.