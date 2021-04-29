Insight 2811, Inc. Buys Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Allstate Corp, Sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, The Walt Disney Co

New Purchases: XLU, GS, ALL,

XLU, GS, ALL, Added Positions: SHY, DBO, BRK.B, MBB, IYR, LMT, HII, KL, VZ, IEFA, TGT, PEP, EQR, GOLD, MMM, ORCL, IVV, MRK,

SHY, DBO, BRK.B, MBB, IYR, LMT, HII, KL, VZ, IEFA, TGT, PEP, EQR, GOLD, MMM, ORCL, IVV, MRK, Reduced Positions: TLT, BIL, SOXX, AAPL, AMAT, FB, SCHB, SPLG, MS, PFE, JNJ, CMCSA, CCEP, SCHW, JNPR, WPC, EBAY,

TLT, BIL, SOXX, AAPL, AMAT, FB, SCHB, SPLG, MS, PFE, JNJ, CMCSA, CCEP, SCHW, JNPR, WPC, EBAY, Sold Out: AGG, DIS, SCHF, BGS, VRNT, SCHE, ITE, SPTS,

Troy, MI, based Investment company Insight 2811, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Allstate Corp, Invesco DB Oil Fund, Kirkland Lake Gold, sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, The Walt Disney Co, Schwab International Equity ETF, B&G Foods Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Insight 2811, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Insight 2811, Inc. owns 70 stocks with a total value of $171 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 627,827 shares, 31.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.02% Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) - 815,272 shares, 26.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.92% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 38,851 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33% iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP) - 82,304 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04% iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 52,642 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41%

Insight 2811, Inc. initiated holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.93 and $64.15, with an estimated average price of $61.64. The stock is now traded at around $66.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 5,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Insight 2811, Inc. initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $352.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 714 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Insight 2811, Inc. initiated holding in Allstate Corp. The purchase prices were between $103.21 and $117.27, with an estimated average price of $110.1. The stock is now traded at around $127.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,842 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Insight 2811, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 72.95%. The purchase prices were between $8.26 and $11.37, with an estimated average price of $10.08. The stock is now traded at around $11.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 25,841 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Insight 2811, Inc. added to a holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd by 20.87%. The purchase prices were between $31.88 and $44.55, with an estimated average price of $37.09. The stock is now traded at around $37.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,065 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Insight 2811, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44.

Insight 2811, Inc. sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47.

Insight 2811, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $35.74 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $37.29.

Insight 2811, Inc. sold out a holding in B&G Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $26.66 and $41.05, with an estimated average price of $31.48.

Insight 2811, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $30.78 and $34.63, with an estimated average price of $32.57.

Insight 2811, Inc. sold out a holding in Verint Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $33.64 and $52, with an estimated average price of $44.84.