Insight 2811, Inc. Buys Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Allstate Corp, Sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, The Walt Disney Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Troy, MI, based Investment company Insight 2811, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Allstate Corp, Invesco DB Oil Fund, Kirkland Lake Gold, sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, The Walt Disney Co, Schwab International Equity ETF, B&G Foods Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Insight 2811, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Insight 2811, Inc. owns 70 stocks with a total value of $171 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of INSIGHT 2811, INC.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/insight+2811%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of INSIGHT 2811, INC.
  1. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 627,827 shares, 31.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.02%
  2. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) - 815,272 shares, 26.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.92%
  3. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 38,851 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33%
  4. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP) - 82,304 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
  5. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 52,642 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41%
New Purchase: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)

Insight 2811, Inc. initiated holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.93 and $64.15, with an estimated average price of $61.64. The stock is now traded at around $66.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 5,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Insight 2811, Inc. initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $352.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 714 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Allstate Corp (ALL)

Insight 2811, Inc. initiated holding in Allstate Corp. The purchase prices were between $103.21 and $117.27, with an estimated average price of $110.1. The stock is now traded at around $127.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,842 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco DB Oil Fund (DBO)

Insight 2811, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 72.95%. The purchase prices were between $8.26 and $11.37, with an estimated average price of $10.08. The stock is now traded at around $11.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 25,841 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL)

Insight 2811, Inc. added to a holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd by 20.87%. The purchase prices were between $31.88 and $44.55, with an estimated average price of $37.09. The stock is now traded at around $37.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,065 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Insight 2811, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44.

Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Insight 2811, Inc. sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47.

Sold Out: Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)

Insight 2811, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $35.74 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $37.29.

Sold Out: B&G Foods Inc (BGS)

Insight 2811, Inc. sold out a holding in B&G Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $26.66 and $41.05, with an estimated average price of $31.48.

Sold Out: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)

Insight 2811, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $30.78 and $34.63, with an estimated average price of $32.57.

Sold Out: Verint Systems Inc (VRNT)

Insight 2811, Inc. sold out a holding in Verint Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $33.64 and $52, with an estimated average price of $44.84.



Here is the complete portfolio of INSIGHT 2811, INC.. Also check out:

1. INSIGHT 2811, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. INSIGHT 2811, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. INSIGHT 2811, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that INSIGHT 2811, INC. keeps buying
insider

insider