Fusion Family Wealth LLC Buys Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF, American Electric Power Co Inc

- New Purchases: AMZN, EEMV, VBK, IWO, USO,
- Added Positions: VOO, VEA, VWO, VB, VSS, QQQ, BSCM, SPY, VO, VTV, VUG, EFA, VEU, FB, SPLG,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, RWJ, ECON, AEP, DIA, IBB, IHE, ITB, IWM, SPSM, XLF,
These are the top 5 holdings of Fusion Family Wealth LLC
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 265,850 shares, 19.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.42%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,580,687 shares, 15.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.57%
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 268,421 shares, 11.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.98%
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 898,998 shares, 9.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.56%
- Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) - 369,037 shares, 8.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17%
Fusion Family Wealth LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3471.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E (EEMV)
Fusion Family Wealth LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E. The purchase prices were between $61.48 and $65.18, with an estimated average price of $63.18. The stock is now traded at around $64.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,177 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)
Fusion Family Wealth LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $262.57 and $301.82, with an estimated average price of $281.7. The stock is now traded at around $288.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 250 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: United States Oil Fund (USO)
Fusion Family Wealth LLC initiated holding in United States Oil Fund. The purchase prices were between $32.38 and $44.6, with an estimated average price of $39.21. The stock is now traded at around $44.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 25 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)
Fusion Family Wealth LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $282.28 and $336.37, with an estimated average price of $310.14. The stock is now traded at around $310.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 45 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Fusion Family Wealth LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.37%. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $276.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,825 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Fusion Family Wealth LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 126.42%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $136.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,674 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)
Fusion Family Wealth LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 45.71%. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $63.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,280 shares as of 2021-03-31.
