Fusion Family Wealth LLC Buys Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF, American Electric Power Co Inc

Investment company Fusion Family Wealth LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Amazon.com Inc, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, sells Apple Inc, Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF, American Electric Power Co Inc, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fusion Family Wealth LLC. As of 2021Q1, Fusion Family Wealth LLC owns 100 stocks with a total value of $499 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 265,850 shares, 19.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.42% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,580,687 shares, 15.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.57% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 268,421 shares, 11.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.98% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 898,998 shares, 9.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.56% Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) - 369,037 shares, 8.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17%

Fusion Family Wealth LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3471.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fusion Family Wealth LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E. The purchase prices were between $61.48 and $65.18, with an estimated average price of $63.18. The stock is now traded at around $64.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,177 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fusion Family Wealth LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $262.57 and $301.82, with an estimated average price of $281.7. The stock is now traded at around $288.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fusion Family Wealth LLC initiated holding in United States Oil Fund. The purchase prices were between $32.38 and $44.6, with an estimated average price of $39.21. The stock is now traded at around $44.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 25 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fusion Family Wealth LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $282.28 and $336.37, with an estimated average price of $310.14. The stock is now traded at around $310.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 45 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fusion Family Wealth LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.37%. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $276.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,825 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fusion Family Wealth LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 126.42%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $136.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,674 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fusion Family Wealth LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 45.71%. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $63.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,280 shares as of 2021-03-31.