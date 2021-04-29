Logo
Fusion Family Wealth LLC Buys Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF, American Electric Power Co Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Fusion Family Wealth LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Amazon.com Inc, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, sells Apple Inc, Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF, American Electric Power Co Inc, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fusion Family Wealth LLC. As of 2021Q1, Fusion Family Wealth LLC owns 100 stocks with a total value of $499 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Fusion Family Wealth LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fusion+family+wealth+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Fusion Family Wealth LLC
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 265,850 shares, 19.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.42%
  2. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,580,687 shares, 15.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.57%
  3. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 268,421 shares, 11.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.98%
  4. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 898,998 shares, 9.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.56%
  5. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) - 369,037 shares, 8.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17%
New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3471.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E (EEMV)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E. The purchase prices were between $61.48 and $65.18, with an estimated average price of $63.18. The stock is now traded at around $64.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,177 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $262.57 and $301.82, with an estimated average price of $281.7. The stock is now traded at around $288.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: United States Oil Fund (USO)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC initiated holding in United States Oil Fund. The purchase prices were between $32.38 and $44.6, with an estimated average price of $39.21. The stock is now traded at around $44.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 25 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $282.28 and $336.37, with an estimated average price of $310.14. The stock is now traded at around $310.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 45 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.37%. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $276.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,825 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 126.42%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $136.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,674 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 45.71%. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $63.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,280 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Fusion Family Wealth LLC. Also check out:

