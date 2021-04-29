Curi Capital Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells First Foundation Inc, Truist Financial Corp, Duke Energy Corp

- New Purchases: IWY,
- Added Positions: SCHX, IVV, QLTA, SLQD, IEFA, SCHM, SCHF, IEMG, IJH, IJR, SCHA, SCHE, GBDC, TOTL, MNA, IGF, SCHH, AMJ, SHYG, DVY, FREL, SCHC, RYT, PFF, SCZ, EEMA, IYW, AAPL, SCHZ, PSK, AMZN, GOOGL, CMCSA, JPM, CSCO, SHM, UNH, NEE, SBUX, RTX, TGT, EMB, BRK.B, PEP, AMGN, UNP, BDX, AMT,
- Reduced Positions: DUK, IBM, LOW, FB,
- Sold Out: FFWM, TFC, ABT, NKE, EEM, IYR, ADI, UPS, AVY, BLK, BMY, ORCL, ZBH, PYPL, CME, DEO, LH, ROKU, CSX, MMC, VFC, CNI, NSC, GLD, RSP, SCHG, AMD, BAC, GD, GIS, MRVL, NTR, SPLV, ACN, HD, SYY, TFX, PM, GLTR, PTLC, SCHV, XPH, GE, JNJ, NVS, PNC, RBA, MTN, AVGO, BABA, DJP, IWF, JPST, PGX, VB, VO, ADBE, COF, CERN, MDLZ, OMC, QCOM, WPC, MA, CHTR, IWD, VGT, MO, AON, BA, LLY, K, MDU, NFLX, OHI, CRM, SKY, VZ, EPAM, PANW, CORP, DGRW, VCSH, XLY, T, AMAT, CAT, FIS, STZ, CCI, ETN, FDX, FE, GS, HON, INTC, MAR, MRK, SYK, TXN, LBTYK, KDP, PSX, HLT, AGG, ARKK, BKLN, FDN, MDYG, SPY, VIS, VRP, VTIP, CB, APD, AMRN, AEP, AXP, AFG, ATR, ADSK, BCO, CVS, CRS, CPK, CVX, KO, COLM, CW, EOG, EXP, EGP, DISH, EXPO, FICO, FISV, PEAK, ISBC, KAI, MCD, MDT, MET, MPWR, NVDA, NEOG, OMCL, PPG, ARGO, PFE, PCH, LIN, ROLL, O, RGEN, POOL, SBCF, TRV, SNPS, TDY, TMO, WAB, WMT, WM, ANTM, WFC, WST, WMB, YUM, NEO, GTLS, ALBO, BX, VC, KMI, WPX, PFPT, ABBV, BFAM, ZTS, FIVN, CTLT, KHC, TTD, ARKG, ARKW, CUT, GSY, IBB, ICLN, IUSG, IUSV, KRE, MOO, VDC, VEA, XLF, XLV, AOS, PLD, ATVI, AFL, A, AKAM, ALK, ALB, ALXN, LNT, ALL, AMP, AME, APH, IVZ, AU, ADP, BP, BLL, BK, BAX, BBY, BIIB, BWA, BXP, BSX, BF.B, CBRE, VIAC, CHRW, CMS, CVBF, COG, CDNS, CPB, KMX, CAH, CNC, SCHW, CI, CINF, C, CTXS, CLX, CL, CMA, DXC, CAG, CPRT, GLW, COST, CMI, DHI, XRAY, DTE, DVA, DE, DVN, DLR, D, DPZ, DD, EMN, EA, ENB, EL, EXC, EXPE, XOM, FAST, FITB, FLS, F, BEN, FCX, GPS, GPC, GILD, HAL, MNST, HIG, HPQ, HFC, HOLX, HUM, HBAN, MTCH, IDXX, ILMN, INCY, TT, ICE, IP, INTU, ISRG, J, JNPR, KEY, KMB, KIM, KSS, LRCX, LVS, LEG, LEN, LNC, LMT, MRO, MAS, MKC, SPGI, MCK, MU, TAP, MCO, MSI, VTRS, NDAQ, NEM, NTRS, NOC, NUE, ORLY, OXY, OKE, PCAR, PPL, PKG, PAYX, PRGO, PVH, PXD, PRU, PEG, PHM, PWR, RJF, RF, ROK, ROP, ROST, RCL, SBAC, SLB, SRE, SHW, SPG, SWKS, SO, LUV, SWK, STT, TROW, TSM, TXT, TIF, TM, TCBK, UAL, USB, UAA, UNM, VTR, VRSN, VRTX, VMC, WRB, WAT, WDC, WY, WLTW, WEC, XEL, XLNX, ZION, EBAY, WU, BR, DAL, DFS, TEL, CXO, MSCI, DMRC, BUD, VRSK, TSLA, GM, NLSN, APO, MOS, MPC, XYL, APTV, CPRI, GWRE, NOW, CTR, PNR, FANG, WES, NCLH, IQV, NWS, NWSA, DOC, TWTR, AAL, SYF, KEYS, SHOP, HPE, UA, FTV, YUMC, HWM, IR, BKR, CLNC, FOXA, FOX, DOW, CTVA, AMCR, ARNC, CARR, OTIS, VNT, HYS, IBND, PCY, PHB, SCHD, SCHO, SLYG, SPTL, UVXY, VAW, VTI, VV, VWO, XLE, XLRE,
For the details of Curi Capital's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/curi+capital/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 312,152 shares, 19.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.83%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 40,179 shares, 10.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.96%
- iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E (SLQD) - 180,885 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.72%
- Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 115,823 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.14%
- iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) - 151,735 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.22%
Curi Capital initiated holding in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $127.03 and $139.24, with an estimated average price of $133.81. The stock is now traded at around $144.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,512 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Curi Capital added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.96%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $421.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 40,179 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Curi Capital added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.49%. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $75.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 48,280 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Curi Capital added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.34%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $66.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 51,588 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC)
Curi Capital added to a holding in Golub Capital BDC Inc by 23.30%. The purchase prices were between $14.08 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $14.7. The stock is now traded at around $15.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 158,897 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL)
Curi Capital added to a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 20.48%. The purchase prices were between $48.07 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $48.63. The stock is now traded at around $48.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 47,739 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH)
Curi Capital added to a holding in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 30.02%. The purchase prices were between $36.48 and $41.57, with an estimated average price of $39.09. The stock is now traded at around $44.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 34,388 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: First Foundation Inc (FFWM)
Curi Capital sold out a holding in First Foundation Inc. The sale prices were between $19.8 and $24.9, with an estimated average price of $22.33.Sold Out: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)
Curi Capital sold out a holding in Truist Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8.Sold Out: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Curi Capital sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Curi Capital sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75.Sold Out: Nike Inc (NKE)
Curi Capital sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR)
Curi Capital sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $81.87 and $92.74, with an estimated average price of $87.36.
