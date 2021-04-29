Logo
Curi Capital Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells First Foundation Inc, Truist Financial Corp, Duke Energy Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Curi Capital (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Golub Capital BDC Inc, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, sells First Foundation Inc, Truist Financial Corp, Duke Energy Corp, Abbott Laboratories, Nike Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Curi Capital. As of 2021Q1, Curi Capital owns 86 stocks with a total value of $150 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Curi Capital's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/curi+capital/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Curi Capital
  1. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 312,152 shares, 19.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.83%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 40,179 shares, 10.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.96%
  3. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E (SLQD) - 180,885 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.72%
  4. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 115,823 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.14%
  5. iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) - 151,735 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.22%
New Purchase: iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY)

Curi Capital initiated holding in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $127.03 and $139.24, with an estimated average price of $133.81. The stock is now traded at around $144.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,512 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Curi Capital added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.96%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $421.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 40,179 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Curi Capital added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.49%. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $75.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 48,280 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Curi Capital added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.34%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $66.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 51,588 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC)

Curi Capital added to a holding in Golub Capital BDC Inc by 23.30%. The purchase prices were between $14.08 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $14.7. The stock is now traded at around $15.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 158,897 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL)

Curi Capital added to a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 20.48%. The purchase prices were between $48.07 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $48.63. The stock is now traded at around $48.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 47,739 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH)

Curi Capital added to a holding in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 30.02%. The purchase prices were between $36.48 and $41.57, with an estimated average price of $39.09. The stock is now traded at around $44.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 34,388 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: First Foundation Inc (FFWM)

Curi Capital sold out a holding in First Foundation Inc. The sale prices were between $19.8 and $24.9, with an estimated average price of $22.33.

Sold Out: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

Curi Capital sold out a holding in Truist Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8.

Sold Out: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Curi Capital sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Curi Capital sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75.

Sold Out: Nike Inc (NKE)

Curi Capital sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR)

Curi Capital sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $81.87 and $92.74, with an estimated average price of $87.36.



