Curi Capital Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells First Foundation Inc, Truist Financial Corp, Duke Energy Corp

Investment company Curi Capital Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Golub Capital BDC Inc, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, sells First Foundation Inc, Truist Financial Corp, Duke Energy Corp, Abbott Laboratories, Nike Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Curi Capital. As of 2021Q1, Curi Capital owns 86 stocks with a total value of $150 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 312,152 shares, 19.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.83% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 40,179 shares, 10.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.96% iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E (SLQD) - 180,885 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.72% Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 115,823 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.14% iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) - 151,735 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.22%

Curi Capital initiated holding in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $127.03 and $139.24, with an estimated average price of $133.81. The stock is now traded at around $144.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,512 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Curi Capital added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.96%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $421.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 40,179 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Curi Capital added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.49%. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $75.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 48,280 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Curi Capital added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.34%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $66.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 51,588 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Curi Capital added to a holding in Golub Capital BDC Inc by 23.30%. The purchase prices were between $14.08 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $14.7. The stock is now traded at around $15.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 158,897 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Curi Capital added to a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 20.48%. The purchase prices were between $48.07 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $48.63. The stock is now traded at around $48.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 47,739 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Curi Capital added to a holding in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 30.02%. The purchase prices were between $36.48 and $41.57, with an estimated average price of $39.09. The stock is now traded at around $44.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 34,388 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Curi Capital sold out a holding in First Foundation Inc. The sale prices were between $19.8 and $24.9, with an estimated average price of $22.33.

Curi Capital sold out a holding in Truist Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8.

Curi Capital sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64.

Curi Capital sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75.

Curi Capital sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07.

Curi Capital sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $81.87 and $92.74, with an estimated average price of $87.36.