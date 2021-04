DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp Buys IAC/InterActiveCorp, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Citizens Financial Group Inc, Sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

Wilmington, DE, based Investment company DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp Current Portfolio ) buys IAC/InterActiveCorp, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Citizens Financial Group Inc, Acuity Brands Inc, Evergy Inc, sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Apple Inc, Merck Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp. As of 2021Q1, DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp owns 1236 stocks with a total value of $3.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 6,789,338 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.74% Corteva Inc (CTVA) - 4,260,223 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 2,543,759 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.18% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 548,507 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.48% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,007,093 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.12%

DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in RedBall Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.83 and $11.4, with an estimated average price of $10.55. The stock is now traded at around $9.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 375,999 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in Acuity Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.99 and $165, with an estimated average price of $127.47. The stock is now traded at around $191.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 23,081 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $10.59, with an estimated average price of $10.16. The stock is now traded at around $9.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in RealPage Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $88.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 42,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in Talend SA. The purchase prices were between $39.91 and $65.4, with an estimated average price of $52.02. The stock is now traded at around $64.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 54,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in PNM Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.1 and $49.14, with an estimated average price of $48.55. The stock is now traded at around $49.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 71,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 242.58%. The purchase prices were between $186.94 and $263.29, with an estimated average price of $228.07. The stock is now traded at around $254.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 58,479 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 120.85%. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $82.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 100,539 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc by 242.56%. The purchase prices were between $35.21 and $46.38, with an estimated average price of $41.6. The stock is now traded at around $47.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 129,079 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in Perspecta Inc by 2889.09%. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $29.32, with an estimated average price of $28.19. The stock is now traded at around $29.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 138,335 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in Evergy Inc by 189.76%. The purchase prices were between $52.41 and $60.16, with an estimated average price of $55.33. The stock is now traded at around $63.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 101,760 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in FLIR Systems Inc by 1630.85%. The purchase prices were between $51.87 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $54.34. The stock is now traded at around $60.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 67,261 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09.

DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The sale prices were between $253.15 and $290.67, with an estimated average price of $271.66.

DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $58.05, with an estimated average price of $26.95.

DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.96 and $12.88, with an estimated average price of $10.83.

DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in PROG Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $36.23 and $47.89, with an estimated average price of $41.27.