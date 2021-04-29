Hershey Trust Co Buys BTC iShares Transportation Average ETF, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Materials Select Sector SPDR, Sells iShares Asia 50 ETF, iShares MSCI China ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF

- New Purchases: IYT, XLI, XLB, CRSP, RLAY, SCZ, LMND, BLI, BIGC, PACB, GKOS, EB, OYST, PMVP, AI,
- Added Positions: RPTX, JNCE,
- Reduced Positions: IWM, CRWD, BDTX, NARI, NOAH, ADVM, TDOC,
- Sold Out: AIA, MCHI, ZM, EFA, FINV, DADA, INTU, RBBN, VIOT, DOYU, RVMD, BNR,
For the details of HERSHEY TRUST CO's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hershey+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HERSHEY TRUST CO
- The Hershey Co (HSYFB) - 60,612,012 shares, 99.13% of the total portfolio.
- Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI) - 184,000 shares, 0.19% of the total portfolio. New Position
- BTC iShares Transportation Average ETF (IYT) - 70,455 shares, 0.19% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB) - 220,000 shares, 0.18% of the total portfolio. New Position
- The Hershey Co (HSY) - 47,170 shares, 0.08% of the total portfolio.
Hershey Trust Co initiated holding in BTC iShares Transportation Average ETF. The purchase prices were between $212.54 and $258.91, with an estimated average price of $234.15. The stock is now traded at around $271.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 70,455 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
Hershey Trust Co initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33. The stock is now traded at around $102.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 184,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)
Hershey Trust Co initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18. The stock is now traded at around $83.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 220,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Relay Therapeutics Inc (RLAY)
Hershey Trust Co initiated holding in Relay Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.52 and $61.53, with an estimated average price of $43.44. The stock is now traded at around $33.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 59,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)
Hershey Trust Co initiated holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The purchase prices were between $110.72 and $210.04, with an estimated average price of $151.16. The stock is now traded at around $131.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 16,879 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)
Hershey Trust Co initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.09 and $73.16, with an estimated average price of $70.98. The stock is now traded at around $75.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 22,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Repare Therapeutics Inc (RPTX)
Hershey Trust Co added to a holding in Repare Therapeutics Inc by 289.09%. The purchase prices were between $25.89 and $44.46, with an estimated average price of $33.98. The stock is now traded at around $32.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 29,559 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares Asia 50 ETF (AIA)
Hershey Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares Asia 50 ETF. The sale prices were between $88.45 and $102.07, with an estimated average price of $95.64.Sold Out: iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI)
Hershey Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares MSCI China ETF. The sale prices were between $79.33 and $97.19, with an estimated average price of $87.69.Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
Hershey Trust Co sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11.Sold Out: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Hershey Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3.Sold Out: FinVolution Group (FINV)
Hershey Trust Co sold out a holding in FinVolution Group. The sale prices were between $2.61 and $9.77, with an estimated average price of $5.33.Sold Out: Dada Nexus Ltd (DADA)
Hershey Trust Co sold out a holding in Dada Nexus Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.26 and $46.44, with an estimated average price of $38.14.
