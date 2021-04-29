Hershey Trust Co Buys BTC iShares Transportation Average ETF, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Materials Select Sector SPDR, Sells iShares Asia 50 ETF, iShares MSCI China ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Hershey Trust Co Buys BTC iShares Transportation Average ETF, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Materials Select Sector SPDR, Sells iShares Asia 50 ETF, iShares MSCI China ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Hershey, PA, based Investment company Hershey Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Transportation Average ETF, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Materials Select Sector SPDR, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Relay Therapeutics Inc, sells iShares Asia 50 ETF, iShares MSCI China ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Zoom Video Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hershey Trust Co. As of 2021Q1, Hershey Trust Co owns 35 stocks with a total value of $9.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HERSHEY TRUST CO's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hershey+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HERSHEY TRUST CO
  1. The Hershey Co (HSYFB) - 60,612,012 shares, 99.13% of the total portfolio.
  2. Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI) - 184,000 shares, 0.19% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. BTC iShares Transportation Average ETF (IYT) - 70,455 shares, 0.19% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB) - 220,000 shares, 0.18% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. The Hershey Co (HSY) - 47,170 shares, 0.08% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: BTC iShares Transportation Average ETF (IYT)

Hershey Trust Co initiated holding in BTC iShares Transportation Average ETF. The purchase prices were between $212.54 and $258.91, with an estimated average price of $234.15. The stock is now traded at around $271.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 70,455 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

Hershey Trust Co initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33. The stock is now traded at around $102.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 184,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Hershey Trust Co initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18. The stock is now traded at around $83.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 220,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Relay Therapeutics Inc (RLAY)

Hershey Trust Co initiated holding in Relay Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.52 and $61.53, with an estimated average price of $43.44. The stock is now traded at around $33.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 59,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

Hershey Trust Co initiated holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The purchase prices were between $110.72 and $210.04, with an estimated average price of $151.16. The stock is now traded at around $131.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 16,879 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)

Hershey Trust Co initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.09 and $73.16, with an estimated average price of $70.98. The stock is now traded at around $75.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 22,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Repare Therapeutics Inc (RPTX)

Hershey Trust Co added to a holding in Repare Therapeutics Inc by 289.09%. The purchase prices were between $25.89 and $44.46, with an estimated average price of $33.98. The stock is now traded at around $32.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 29,559 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares Asia 50 ETF (AIA)

Hershey Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares Asia 50 ETF. The sale prices were between $88.45 and $102.07, with an estimated average price of $95.64.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI)

Hershey Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares MSCI China ETF. The sale prices were between $79.33 and $97.19, with an estimated average price of $87.69.

Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Hershey Trust Co sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Hershey Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3.

Sold Out: FinVolution Group (FINV)

Hershey Trust Co sold out a holding in FinVolution Group. The sale prices were between $2.61 and $9.77, with an estimated average price of $5.33.

Sold Out: Dada Nexus Ltd (DADA)

Hershey Trust Co sold out a holding in Dada Nexus Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.26 and $46.44, with an estimated average price of $38.14.



Here is the complete portfolio of HERSHEY TRUST CO. Also check out:

1. HERSHEY TRUST CO's Undervalued Stocks
2. HERSHEY TRUST CO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HERSHEY TRUST CO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HERSHEY TRUST CO keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider