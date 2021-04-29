Hershey Trust Co Buys BTC iShares Transportation Average ETF, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Materials Select Sector SPDR, Sells iShares Asia 50 ETF, iShares MSCI China ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF

New Purchases: IYT, XLI, XLB, CRSP, RLAY, SCZ, LMND, BLI, BIGC, PACB, GKOS, EB, OYST, PMVP, AI,

Hershey, PA, based Investment company Hershey Trust Co Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares Transportation Average ETF, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Materials Select Sector SPDR, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Relay Therapeutics Inc, sells iShares Asia 50 ETF, iShares MSCI China ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Zoom Video Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hershey Trust Co. As of 2021Q1, Hershey Trust Co owns 35 stocks with a total value of $9.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

The Hershey Co (HSYFB) - 60,612,012 shares, 99.13% of the total portfolio. Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI) - 184,000 shares, 0.19% of the total portfolio. New Position BTC iShares Transportation Average ETF (IYT) - 70,455 shares, 0.19% of the total portfolio. New Position Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB) - 220,000 shares, 0.18% of the total portfolio. New Position The Hershey Co (HSY) - 47,170 shares, 0.08% of the total portfolio.

Hershey Trust Co initiated holding in BTC iShares Transportation Average ETF. The purchase prices were between $212.54 and $258.91, with an estimated average price of $234.15. The stock is now traded at around $271.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 70,455 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hershey Trust Co initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33. The stock is now traded at around $102.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 184,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hershey Trust Co initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18. The stock is now traded at around $83.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 220,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hershey Trust Co initiated holding in Relay Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.52 and $61.53, with an estimated average price of $43.44. The stock is now traded at around $33.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 59,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hershey Trust Co initiated holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The purchase prices were between $110.72 and $210.04, with an estimated average price of $151.16. The stock is now traded at around $131.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 16,879 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hershey Trust Co initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.09 and $73.16, with an estimated average price of $70.98. The stock is now traded at around $75.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 22,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hershey Trust Co added to a holding in Repare Therapeutics Inc by 289.09%. The purchase prices were between $25.89 and $44.46, with an estimated average price of $33.98. The stock is now traded at around $32.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 29,559 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hershey Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares Asia 50 ETF. The sale prices were between $88.45 and $102.07, with an estimated average price of $95.64.

Hershey Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares MSCI China ETF. The sale prices were between $79.33 and $97.19, with an estimated average price of $87.69.

Hershey Trust Co sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11.

Hershey Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3.

Hershey Trust Co sold out a holding in FinVolution Group. The sale prices were between $2.61 and $9.77, with an estimated average price of $5.33.

Hershey Trust Co sold out a holding in Dada Nexus Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.26 and $46.44, with an estimated average price of $38.14.