Wright Investors Service Inc Buys Newell Brands Inc, Allstate Corp, Invesco, Sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Intel Corp, Garmin

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Wright Investors Service Inc Buys Newell Brands Inc, Allstate Corp, Invesco, Sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Intel Corp, Garmin

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Milford, CT, based Investment company Wright Investors Service Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Newell Brands Inc, Allstate Corp, Invesco, Chevron Corp, Tesla Inc, sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Intel Corp, Garmin, Texas Instruments Inc, Visa Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wright Investors Service Inc. As of 2021Q1, Wright Investors Service Inc owns 144 stocks with a total value of $330 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WRIGHT INVESTORS SERVICE INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wright+investors+service+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WRIGHT INVESTORS SERVICE INC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 79,489 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.31%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 125,947 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75%
  3. Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 161,115 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.39%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,484 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.63%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 49,361 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.11%
New Purchase: Newell Brands Inc (NWL)

Wright Investors Service Inc initiated holding in Newell Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.71 and $26.78, with an estimated average price of $24.8. The stock is now traded at around $26.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 146,133 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco Ltd (IVZ)

Wright Investors Service Inc initiated holding in Invesco Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.95 and $26, with an estimated average price of $22.43. The stock is now traded at around $27.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 134,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Wright Investors Service Inc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $677.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 4,440 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Wright Investors Service Inc initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $52.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 52,018 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Wright Investors Service Inc initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $185.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 13,585 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Travel+Leisure Co (WD5A)

Wright Investors Service Inc initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $34.6 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $44.11. The stock is now traded at around $54.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 40,010 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Allstate Corp (ALL)

Wright Investors Service Inc added to a holding in Allstate Corp by 517.70%. The purchase prices were between $103.21 and $117.27, with an estimated average price of $110.1. The stock is now traded at around $127.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 35,635 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Wright Investors Service Inc added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 129.13%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $106.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 52,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Wright Investors Service Inc added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 86.09%. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $144.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 25,319 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Wright Investors Service Inc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 70.39%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $267.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 15,308 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: McKesson Corp (MCK)

Wright Investors Service Inc added to a holding in McKesson Corp by 185.91%. The purchase prices were between $169.52 and $196.53, with an estimated average price of $182.52. The stock is now traded at around $190.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 10,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BP PLC (BP)

Wright Investors Service Inc added to a holding in BP PLC by 179.83%. The purchase prices were between $20.75 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.05. The stock is now traded at around $25.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 84,001 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)

Wright Investors Service Inc sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63.

Sold Out: Garmin Ltd (GRMN)

Wright Investors Service Inc sold out a holding in Garmin Ltd. The sale prices were between $114.86 and $132.48, with an estimated average price of $124.54.

Sold Out: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Wright Investors Service Inc sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81.

Sold Out: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

Wright Investors Service Inc sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43.

Sold Out: Zscaler Inc (ZS)

Wright Investors Service Inc sold out a holding in Zscaler Inc. The sale prices were between $165.75 and $226.48, with an estimated average price of $199.11.

Sold Out: Westpac Banking Corp (WBK)

Wright Investors Service Inc sold out a holding in Westpac Banking Corp. The sale prices were between $14.9 and $19.39, with an estimated average price of $17.65.



Here is the complete portfolio of WRIGHT INVESTORS SERVICE INC. Also check out:

1. WRIGHT INVESTORS SERVICE INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. WRIGHT INVESTORS SERVICE INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WRIGHT INVESTORS SERVICE INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WRIGHT INVESTORS SERVICE INC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider