Wright Investors Service Inc Buys Newell Brands Inc, Allstate Corp, Invesco, Sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Intel Corp, Garmin

- New Purchases: NWL, IVZ, TSLA, WBA, DIS, WD5A, BEN, TPX, CHX, FANG, KLAC, NOV, EWBC, CCL, WYNN, WMB, LUV, ALGN, JBLU, GE, PRG, NEM, MRO, KSS, TRIP, XRAY, SIX, ELAN, DISCA,
- Added Positions: ALL, CVX, MSFT, IBM, PYPL, MCK, BP, PM, IP, JEF, TGT, DE, UNH, BAC, T, C, QCOM, HUM, RIO, VRTX, PNC, EMR, JNJ, NFLX, CSCO, AM, DUK, BA, TD, NEE, MAR, MA, USB, OKE, LRCX, PPL, KMB, VLO, CMCSA, GPC, DAL, MRK, FDX, OHI, BMY, MPW, BLK, WMT, TER, GILD, NVR,
- Reduced Positions: LMT, V, KO, HD, PGR, CACI, CI, COST, AMZN, MET, LH, JPM, ANTM, NVDA, ABBV, ETSY, LOW, AXP, BERY, EBAY, ADBE, LHX, EXC, CVS, SYF, COF, DFS, NLY, PAYX, GOOGL, VZ, GOOG, FTNT, ETN,
- Sold Out: GRMN, INTC, TXN, ZS, NOC, WBK, ING, LVS, TSN, PKG, ACA, BBY, TDS, LKQ, CCK, APTV, AZD, FMC, CSL, EA, MPC, OI, VST, REGN, RTX, CMI, THO, AMT, SHW,
These are the top 5 holdings of WRIGHT INVESTORS SERVICE INC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 79,489 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.31%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 125,947 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75%
- Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 161,115 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.39%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,484 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.63%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 49,361 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.11%
Wright Investors Service Inc initiated holding in Newell Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.71 and $26.78, with an estimated average price of $24.8. The stock is now traded at around $26.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 146,133 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Invesco Ltd (IVZ)
Wright Investors Service Inc initiated holding in Invesco Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.95 and $26, with an estimated average price of $22.43. The stock is now traded at around $27.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 134,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Wright Investors Service Inc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $677.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 4,440 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)
Wright Investors Service Inc initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $52.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 52,018 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Wright Investors Service Inc initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $185.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 13,585 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Travel+Leisure Co (WD5A)
Wright Investors Service Inc initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $34.6 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $44.11. The stock is now traded at around $54.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 40,010 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Allstate Corp (ALL)
Wright Investors Service Inc added to a holding in Allstate Corp by 517.70%. The purchase prices were between $103.21 and $117.27, with an estimated average price of $110.1. The stock is now traded at around $127.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 35,635 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Wright Investors Service Inc added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 129.13%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $106.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 52,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Wright Investors Service Inc added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 86.09%. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $144.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 25,319 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Wright Investors Service Inc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 70.39%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $267.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 15,308 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: McKesson Corp (MCK)
Wright Investors Service Inc added to a holding in McKesson Corp by 185.91%. The purchase prices were between $169.52 and $196.53, with an estimated average price of $182.52. The stock is now traded at around $190.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 10,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BP PLC (BP)
Wright Investors Service Inc added to a holding in BP PLC by 179.83%. The purchase prices were between $20.75 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.05. The stock is now traded at around $25.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 84,001 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)
Wright Investors Service Inc sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63.Sold Out: Garmin Ltd (GRMN)
Wright Investors Service Inc sold out a holding in Garmin Ltd. The sale prices were between $114.86 and $132.48, with an estimated average price of $124.54.Sold Out: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
Wright Investors Service Inc sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81.Sold Out: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)
Wright Investors Service Inc sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43.Sold Out: Zscaler Inc (ZS)
Wright Investors Service Inc sold out a holding in Zscaler Inc. The sale prices were between $165.75 and $226.48, with an estimated average price of $199.11.Sold Out: Westpac Banking Corp (WBK)
Wright Investors Service Inc sold out a holding in Westpac Banking Corp. The sale prices were between $14.9 and $19.39, with an estimated average price of $17.65.
