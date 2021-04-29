Logo
Diversified Investment Strategies, LLC Buys Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Oil-Dri Corp of America, GoDaddy Inc, Sells iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, Brandywine Realty Trust

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Baton Rouge, LA, based Investment company Diversified Investment Strategies, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Oil-Dri Corp of America, GoDaddy Inc, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, sells iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, Brandywine Realty Trust, General Electric Co, Coca-Cola Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Diversified Investment Strategies, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Diversified Investment Strategies, LLC owns 41 stocks with a total value of $129 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Diversified Investment Strategies, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/diversified+investment+strategies%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Diversified Investment Strategies, LLC
  1. Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 298,058 shares, 12.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%
  2. The St. Joe Co (JOE) - 306,576 shares, 10.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.08%
  3. Discovery Inc (DISCK) - 261,755 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.6%
  4. Capital One Financial Corp (COF) - 63,617 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.71%
  5. Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) - 102,800 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.47%
New Purchase: Oil-Dri Corp of America (ODC)

Diversified Investment Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Oil-Dri Corp of America. The purchase prices were between $33.34 and $38.45, with an estimated average price of $35.42. The stock is now traded at around $34.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)

Diversified Investment Strategies, LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF by 47.86%. The purchase prices were between $53.65 and $55.66, with an estimated average price of $54.7. The stock is now traded at around $54.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 16,960 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: GoDaddy Inc (GDDY)

Diversified Investment Strategies, LLC added to a holding in GoDaddy Inc by 21.09%. The purchase prices were between $72.21 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $80.56. The stock is now traded at around $87.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 18,375 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV)

Diversified Investment Strategies, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 72.38%. The purchase prices were between $58.71 and $65.66, with an estimated average price of $62.49. The stock is now traded at around $68.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,704 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Diversified Investment Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14.

Sold Out: Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

Diversified Investment Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in Brandywine Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $11 and $13.92, with an estimated average price of $12.21.



Here is the complete portfolio of Diversified Investment Strategies, LLC. Also check out:

1. Diversified Investment Strategies, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Diversified Investment Strategies, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Diversified Investment Strategies, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Diversified Investment Strategies, LLC keeps buying
insider

insider