Diversified Investment Strategies, LLC Buys Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Oil-Dri Corp of America, GoDaddy Inc, Sells iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, Brandywine Realty Trust

New Purchases: ODC,

ODC, Added Positions: SCHZ, GDDY, SCHV, CALM, TMDI,

SCHZ, GDDY, SCHV, CALM, TMDI, Reduced Positions: JOE, DKS, NWL, DLB, MSFT, DISCK, WMT, FAST, IWN, SLYV, GDOT, GRMN, DIS, COF, SCHF, RAVN, THO, EXPD, KO, SLYG, IVZ, SPY, MLR, AAPL, INTU, GIM, HD, NVR, SCHW, UHAL,

JOE, DKS, NWL, DLB, MSFT, DISCK, WMT, FAST, IWN, SLYV, GDOT, GRMN, DIS, COF, SCHF, RAVN, THO, EXPD, KO, SLYG, IVZ, SPY, MLR, AAPL, INTU, GIM, HD, NVR, SCHW, UHAL, Sold Out: BDN, GE,

Baton Rouge, LA, based Investment company Diversified Investment Strategies, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Oil-Dri Corp of America, GoDaddy Inc, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, sells iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, Brandywine Realty Trust, General Electric Co, Coca-Cola Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Diversified Investment Strategies, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Diversified Investment Strategies, LLC owns 41 stocks with a total value of $129 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Diversified Investment Strategies, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/diversified+investment+strategies%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 298,058 shares, 12.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16% The St. Joe Co (JOE) - 306,576 shares, 10.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.08% Discovery Inc (DISCK) - 261,755 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.6% Capital One Financial Corp (COF) - 63,617 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.71% Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) - 102,800 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.47%

Diversified Investment Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Oil-Dri Corp of America. The purchase prices were between $33.34 and $38.45, with an estimated average price of $35.42. The stock is now traded at around $34.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Diversified Investment Strategies, LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF by 47.86%. The purchase prices were between $53.65 and $55.66, with an estimated average price of $54.7. The stock is now traded at around $54.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 16,960 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Diversified Investment Strategies, LLC added to a holding in GoDaddy Inc by 21.09%. The purchase prices were between $72.21 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $80.56. The stock is now traded at around $87.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 18,375 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Diversified Investment Strategies, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 72.38%. The purchase prices were between $58.71 and $65.66, with an estimated average price of $62.49. The stock is now traded at around $68.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,704 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Diversified Investment Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14.

Diversified Investment Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in Brandywine Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $11 and $13.92, with an estimated average price of $12.21.