Lee Danner & Bass Inc Buys Lumen Technologies Inc, Visa Inc, NOV Inc, Sells Lumen Technologies Inc, NOV Inc, KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Lee Danner & Bass Inc Buys Lumen Technologies Inc, Visa Inc, NOV Inc, Sells Lumen Technologies Inc, NOV Inc, KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Nashville, TN, based Investment company Lee Danner & Bass Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Lumen Technologies Inc, Visa Inc, NOV Inc, Fiserv Inc, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, sells Lumen Technologies Inc, NOV Inc, KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF, Brookdale Senior Living Inc, ProAssurance Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. As of 2021Q1, Lee Danner & Bass Inc owns 193 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LEE DANNER & BASS INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lee+danner+%26+bass+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of LEE DANNER & BASS INC
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 362,160 shares, 8.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%
  2. HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) - 478,474 shares, 8.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 405,788 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07%
  4. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd (FRFHF) - 107,309 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%
  5. Accenture PLC (ACN) - 128,818 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.56%
New Purchase: Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc initiated holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.41. The stock is now traded at around $13.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 967,721 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NOV Inc (NOV)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc initiated holding in NOV Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.22 and $17.29, with an estimated average price of $14.5. The stock is now traded at around $15.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 191,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $35.96. The stock is now traded at around $39.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 30,125 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.93 and $241.27, with an estimated average price of $225.61. The stock is now traded at around $241.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,002 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc initiated holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.04 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $110.81. The stock is now traded at around $123.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc initiated holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.95 and $114.59, with an estimated average price of $104.85. The stock is now traded at around $119.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 84.77%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $236.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 39,332 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 187.06%. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $122.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 27,038 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.55%. The purchase prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12. The stock is now traded at around $261.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 13,627 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.57%. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 82,681 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Nike Inc (NKE)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc added to a holding in Nike Inc by 55.60%. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $133.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,641 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 27.52%. The purchase prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $60.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 33,363 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Lumen Technologies Inc (CYTH)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc sold out a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $7.96 and $12.85, with an estimated average price of $10.23.

Sold Out: NOV Inc (NO8)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc sold out a holding in NOV Inc. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $14.21, with an estimated average price of $11.94.

Sold Out: KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (KBA)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc sold out a holding in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF. The sale prices were between $43.01 and $53.28, with an estimated average price of $47.64.

Sold Out: Cars.com Inc (CARS)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc sold out a holding in Cars.com Inc. The sale prices were between $11.39 and $15.3, with an estimated average price of $13.11.

Sold Out: ProAssurance Corp (PRA)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc sold out a holding in ProAssurance Corp. The sale prices were between $18.1 and $28.5, with an estimated average price of $23.12.

Sold Out: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $74.44 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $78.38.



Here is the complete portfolio of LEE DANNER & BASS INC. Also check out:

1. LEE DANNER & BASS INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. LEE DANNER & BASS INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. LEE DANNER & BASS INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that LEE DANNER & BASS INC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider