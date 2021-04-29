Lee Danner & Bass Inc Buys Lumen Technologies Inc, Visa Inc, NOV Inc, Sells Lumen Technologies Inc, NOV Inc, KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF

New Purchases: LUMN, NOV, SPYV, STZ, SDY, DVY, AMAT, SJM, XLF, CSX, C, JCI, PID0, PRSP, ITOT, VNQ,

Nashville, TN, based Investment company Lee Danner & Bass Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Lumen Technologies Inc, Visa Inc, NOV Inc, Fiserv Inc, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, sells Lumen Technologies Inc, NOV Inc, KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF, Brookdale Senior Living Inc, ProAssurance Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. As of 2021Q1, Lee Danner & Bass Inc owns 193 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 362,160 shares, 8.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01% HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) - 478,474 shares, 8.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 405,788 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07% Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd (FRFHF) - 107,309 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 128,818 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.56%

Lee Danner & Bass Inc initiated holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.41. The stock is now traded at around $13.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 967,721 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc initiated holding in NOV Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.22 and $17.29, with an estimated average price of $14.5. The stock is now traded at around $15.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 191,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $35.96. The stock is now traded at around $39.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 30,125 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.93 and $241.27, with an estimated average price of $225.61. The stock is now traded at around $241.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,002 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc initiated holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.04 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $110.81. The stock is now traded at around $123.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc initiated holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.95 and $114.59, with an estimated average price of $104.85. The stock is now traded at around $119.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 84.77%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $236.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 39,332 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 187.06%. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $122.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 27,038 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.55%. The purchase prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12. The stock is now traded at around $261.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 13,627 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.57%. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 82,681 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc added to a holding in Nike Inc by 55.60%. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $133.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,641 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 27.52%. The purchase prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $60.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 33,363 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc sold out a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $7.96 and $12.85, with an estimated average price of $10.23.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc sold out a holding in NOV Inc. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $14.21, with an estimated average price of $11.94.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc sold out a holding in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF. The sale prices were between $43.01 and $53.28, with an estimated average price of $47.64.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc sold out a holding in Cars.com Inc. The sale prices were between $11.39 and $15.3, with an estimated average price of $13.11.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc sold out a holding in ProAssurance Corp. The sale prices were between $18.1 and $28.5, with an estimated average price of $23.12.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $74.44 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $78.38.