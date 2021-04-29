Logo
Prudent Investors Network Buys iShares MSCI China ETF, Vanguard Health Care ETF, Microsoft Corp, Sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Prudent Investors Network (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI China ETF, Vanguard Health Care ETF, Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, iShares U.S. Technology ETF, sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Prudent Investors Network. As of 2021Q1, Prudent Investors Network owns 27 stocks with a total value of $177 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PRUDENT INVESTORS NETWORK's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/prudent+investors+network/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PRUDENT INVESTORS NETWORK
  1. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 181,308 shares, 11.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.19%
  2. BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 113,966 shares, 10.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.67%
  3. PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 157,611 shares, 9.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.82%
  4. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) - 846,634 shares, 9.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.21%
  5. BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund (IAGG) - 258,269 shares, 8.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.80%
New Purchase: iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI)

Prudent Investors Network initiated holding in iShares MSCI China ETF. The purchase prices were between $79.33 and $97.19, with an estimated average price of $87.69. The stock is now traded at around $83.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 48,302 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)

Prudent Investors Network initiated holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $217.6 and $236.12, with an estimated average price of $228.75. The stock is now traded at around $238.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 997 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Prudent Investors Network initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $252.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 871 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Prudent Investors Network added to a holding in Apple Inc by 21.54%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $133.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,304 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)

Prudent Investors Network added to a holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 20.87%. The purchase prices were between $82.36 and $93, with an estimated average price of $87.52. The stock is now traded at around $94.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,764 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Prudent Investors Network added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 24.13%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,529 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of PRUDENT INVESTORS NETWORK. Also check out:

