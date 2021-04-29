Prudent Investors Network Buys iShares MSCI China ETF, Vanguard Health Care ETF, Microsoft Corp, Sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

New Purchases: MCHI, VHT, MSFT,

MCHI, VHT, MSFT, Added Positions: MTUM, EMB, QQQ, PHB, IAGG, GOVT, XLF, JETS, SPYD, VGK, XLV, XLE, O, AAPL, IYW, XOM, ABT, ABBV, IYF,

MTUM, EMB, QQQ, PHB, IAGG, GOVT, XLF, JETS, SPYD, VGK, XLV, XLE, O, AAPL, IYW, XOM, ABT, ABBV, IYF, Reduced Positions: IEMG, IVV, BIL,

Investment company Prudent Investors Network Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI China ETF, Vanguard Health Care ETF, Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, iShares U.S. Technology ETF, sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Prudent Investors Network. As of 2021Q1, Prudent Investors Network owns 27 stocks with a total value of $177 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PRUDENT INVESTORS NETWORK's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/prudent+investors+network/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 181,308 shares, 11.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.19% BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 113,966 shares, 10.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.67% PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 157,611 shares, 9.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.82% Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) - 846,634 shares, 9.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.21% BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund (IAGG) - 258,269 shares, 8.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.80%

Prudent Investors Network initiated holding in iShares MSCI China ETF. The purchase prices were between $79.33 and $97.19, with an estimated average price of $87.69. The stock is now traded at around $83.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 48,302 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Prudent Investors Network initiated holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $217.6 and $236.12, with an estimated average price of $228.75. The stock is now traded at around $238.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 997 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Prudent Investors Network initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $252.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 871 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Prudent Investors Network added to a holding in Apple Inc by 21.54%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $133.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,304 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Prudent Investors Network added to a holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 20.87%. The purchase prices were between $82.36 and $93, with an estimated average price of $87.52. The stock is now traded at around $94.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,764 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Prudent Investors Network added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 24.13%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,529 shares as of 2021-03-31.