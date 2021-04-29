Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc Buys Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc, Tesla Inc, Sells Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, Verizon Communications Inc

New Purchases: ALXN, CTVA, ATVI, VICI, ETSY, UI, WERN, STT, SWKS, SRE, STX, BPOP, PXD, MAN, MNST, CSX, BG, AZO, AMAT, IVZ, AMT, MO, BBVA,

VUG, QUAL, GSIE, MSFT, GOOGL, JNJ, ABT, TSLA, ABBV, AAPL, ORCL, UNH, SPY, MMM, ACN, COG, C, CMCSA, NEE, GILD, GS, HON, IDXX, INTC, NFLX, UTHR, DIS, EBAY, MA, ULTA, PM, SPOT, AMD, ALL, AMZN, ADM, ARW, BAC, BRK.B, CVS, CVX, CSCO, CL, COST, EL, XOM, FDX, HPQ, JLL, JEF, LOW, MCD, MU, MS, NKE, PG, RHI, TGT, TXN, UPS, V, AVGO, GM, PYPL, IJR, PLD, A, AN, BAX, BDX, BIO, CBRE, VIAC, COF, CHD, ED, CMI, DHI, DAR, DUK, ECL, EA, EQR, EXC, EXPD, FAST, F, INTU, KMB, LRCX, LNC, LMT, MSM, MPW, NYT, ODFL, LIN, SLM, TRV, SBUX, SYK, SYNA, TSN, RTX, VRSN, WBA, TMUS, AL, CFG, HPE, ATH, EAF, IWM, VOO, Reduced Positions: VBK, VTEB, IWF, IWD, IVV, GBIL, VZ, EFA, IWP, MRK, REGN, BIIB, JPM, FB, GSLC, CLX, DE, MET, NVDA, NEM, QCOM, WMT, EFG, VYM, ADBE, BLK, SAM, BMY, CERN, CS, DHR, HUM, ING, SPGI, VTRS, NSC, NTRS, PEP, PFE, PGR, NLOK, ANTM, LULU, GNRC, HZNP, NOW, BHF, DOCU, EQH, ZM, ARNC, CWI, IWO, VBR, VTI, AEG, AMED, AMP, ADP, BK, BBY, SCHW, CTXS, CSGP, CMC, DXCM, EW, GD, GNW, IBM, ITW, KBH, KLAC, MTG, MFC, MMC, MDT, MTD, NRG, PCAR, PNC, PPG, PRU, WRK, CRM, SHW, TJX, UNM, WSO, WCC, TEL, DG, BAH, NRZ, RNG, ALLY, GOOG, NAVI, SEDG, CRNC, CARR, DSI, SDY, VIG,

Itasca, IL, based Investment company Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc, Tesla Inc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Netflix Inc, sells Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, Verizon Communications Inc, Merck Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc. As of 2021Q1, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc owns 302 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 627,872 shares, 12.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.45% Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK) - 471,153 shares, 10.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.48% BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 580,317 shares, 7.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 179,450 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.78% iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 413,892 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4%

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc initiated holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $165.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,959 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $46.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,668 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc initiated holding in Invesco Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.95 and $26, with an estimated average price of $22.43. The stock is now traded at around $27.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,331 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc initiated holding in Popular Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.15 and $73.52, with an estimated average price of $64.7. The stock is now traded at around $75.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc initiated holding in Monster Beverage Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.6 and $94.99, with an estimated average price of $89.63. The stock is now traded at around $97.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,323 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc initiated holding in Bunge Ltd. The purchase prices were between $63.91 and $81.46, with an estimated average price of $74.38. The stock is now traded at around $85.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,541 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 47.92%. The purchase prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64. The stock is now traded at around $121.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 17,283 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 31.00%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $677.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,575 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 22.32%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $110.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 29,492 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc added to a holding in eBay Inc by 26.09%. The purchase prices were between $51.5 and $63.84, with an estimated average price of $58.07. The stock is now traded at around $56.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 20,828 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc added to a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc by 43.30%. The purchase prices were between $279.76 and $347.5, with an estimated average price of $310.88. The stock is now traded at around $328.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,942 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 34.82%. The purchase prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $63.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,124 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc sold out a holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The sale prices were between $132.13 and $165.01, with an estimated average price of $151.7.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc sold out a holding in W.W. Grainger Inc. The sale prices were between $364.39 and $404.61, with an estimated average price of $386.35.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc sold out a holding in McKesson Corp. The sale prices were between $169.52 and $196.53, with an estimated average price of $182.52.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc sold out a holding in Equinix Inc. The sale prices were between $594.92 and $768.57, with an estimated average price of $686.79.