Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc Buys Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc, Tesla Inc, Sells Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, Verizon Communications Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc Buys Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc, Tesla Inc, Sells Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, Verizon Communications Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Itasca, IL, based Investment company Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc, Tesla Inc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Netflix Inc, sells Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, Verizon Communications Inc, Merck Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc. As of 2021Q1, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc owns 302 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BALASA DINVERNO & FOLTZ LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/balasa+dinverno+%26+foltz+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BALASA DINVERNO & FOLTZ LLC
  1. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 627,872 shares, 12.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.45%
  2. Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK) - 471,153 shares, 10.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.48%
  3. BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 580,317 shares, 7.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5%
  4. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 179,450 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.78%
  5. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 413,892 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4%
New Purchase: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc initiated holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $165.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,959 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $46.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,668 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco Ltd (IVZ)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc initiated holding in Invesco Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.95 and $26, with an estimated average price of $22.43. The stock is now traded at around $27.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,331 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Popular Inc (BPOP)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc initiated holding in Popular Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.15 and $73.52, with an estimated average price of $64.7. The stock is now traded at around $75.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc initiated holding in Monster Beverage Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.6 and $94.99, with an estimated average price of $89.63. The stock is now traded at around $97.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,323 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bunge Ltd (BG)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc initiated holding in Bunge Ltd. The purchase prices were between $63.91 and $81.46, with an estimated average price of $74.38. The stock is now traded at around $85.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,541 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 47.92%. The purchase prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64. The stock is now traded at around $121.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 17,283 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 31.00%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $677.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,575 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 22.32%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $110.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 29,492 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: eBay Inc (EBAY)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc added to a holding in eBay Inc by 26.09%. The purchase prices were between $51.5 and $63.84, with an estimated average price of $58.07. The stock is now traded at around $56.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 20,828 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc added to a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc by 43.30%. The purchase prices were between $279.76 and $347.5, with an estimated average price of $310.88. The stock is now traded at around $328.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,942 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 34.82%. The purchase prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $63.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,124 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79.

Sold Out: American Water Works Co Inc (AWK)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc sold out a holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The sale prices were between $132.13 and $165.01, with an estimated average price of $151.7.

Sold Out: W.W. Grainger Inc (GWW)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc sold out a holding in W.W. Grainger Inc. The sale prices were between $364.39 and $404.61, with an estimated average price of $386.35.

Sold Out: McKesson Corp (MCK)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc sold out a holding in McKesson Corp. The sale prices were between $169.52 and $196.53, with an estimated average price of $182.52.

Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56.

Sold Out: Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc sold out a holding in Equinix Inc. The sale prices were between $594.92 and $768.57, with an estimated average price of $686.79.



Here is the complete portfolio of BALASA DINVERNO & FOLTZ LLC. Also check out:

1. BALASA DINVERNO & FOLTZ LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BALASA DINVERNO & FOLTZ LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BALASA DINVERNO & FOLTZ LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BALASA DINVERNO & FOLTZ LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider