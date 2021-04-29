Logo
Yamana Gold Announces Voting Results From Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Author's Avatar
GlobeNewswire
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

TORONTO, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YAMANA GOLD INC. (TSX:YRI; NYSE:AUY; LSE:AUY) (Yamana or the Company) herein announces the results of the votes held at the annual meeting of shareholders for the election of directors, the appointment of auditors and the advisory resolution on executive compensation. Detailed results of the votes are presented below.

Voting results for the election of directors are as follows:

Nominee

Outcome of Vote

Votes By Poll
Votes ForVotes Withheld
John BegemanCarried467,642,12465,243,958
(87.76%)(12.24%)
Christiane BergevinCarried527,272,3195,613,762
(98.95%)(1.05%)
Alexander DavidsonCarried461,241,49771,644,585
(86.56%)(13.44%)
Richard GraffCarried496,669,66536,216,416
(93.20%)(6.80%)
Kimberly KeatingCarried529,950,5362,935,545
(99.45%)(0.55%)
Peter MarroneCarried509,776,62623,109,456
(95.66%)(4.34%)
Daniel RacineCarried517,042,95215,843,130
(97.03%)(2.97%)
Jane SadowskyCarried517,457,52915,428,552
(97.10%)(2.90%)
Dino TitaroCarried491,691,70141,194,380
(92.27%)(7.73%)

Voting results for the appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditors are as follows:

Outcome of Vote

Votes By Poll
Votes ForVotes Withheld
Carried

580,717,37238,842,951
(93.73%)(6.27%)

Voting results for the advisory resolution on executive compensation as described in the Companys 2021 Information Circular are as follows:

Outcome of Vote

Votes By Poll
Votes ForVotes Against
Carried

491,492,15541,393,924
(92.23%)(7.77%)

About Yamana
Yamana Gold Inc. is a Canadian-based precious metals producer with significant gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile and Argentina. Yamana plans to continue to build on this base through expansion and optimization initiatives at existing operating mines, development of new mines, the advancement of its exploration properties and, at times, by targeting other consolidation opportunities with a primary focus in the Americas.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Investor Relations
416-815-0220
1-888-809-0925
Email: [email protected]

FTI Consulting (UK Public Relations)
Sara Powell / Ben Brewerton
+44 7974 201 715 / +44 203 727 1000

Peel Hunt LLP (Joint UK Corporate Broker)
Ross Allister / David McKeown / Alexander Allen
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7418 8900

Berenberg (Joint UK Corporate Broker)
Matthew Armitt / Jennifer Wyllie / Detlir Elezi
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 3207 7800

Credit Suisse (Joint UK Corporate Broker)
Ben Lawrence / David Nangle
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7888 8888


