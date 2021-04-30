Vinci Partners Real Estate Industrial Development Fund (VFDL) Announces First Capital Deployment

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. ("Vinci Partners, "the Company," "we," "us," or "our"), the controlling company of a leading alternative investment platform in Brazil, announced today the first acquisition for Vinci Fulwood FII, or VFDL, Vinci Partners Real Estate new industrial development strategy.



VFDL has closed the acquisition of a 30% stake in a development project for the new industrial site Extrema Business Park Block III, located in the city of Extrema, Minas Gerais. With this acquisition, the fund has deployed approximately 20% of its first capital raising in March 2021, which totaled R$ 381 million in capital commitments. The strategy aims to raise up to R$800 million through additional offerings.

Leandro Bousquet, partner and Head of Real Estate for Vinci Partners, said, We completed the acquisition of a one-of-a-kind project for industrial properties. Extrema Business Park Block III is located close to one of the most demanded logistic locations in Brazil, with direct access to So Paulo, the biggest consumption market in Brazil. The other two blocks are fully leased to excellent profile tenants, reassuring the quality of the project. This is the first acquisition of what we believe to be an excellent group of assets we have in the pipeline for VFDL.

About Vinci Partners Real Estate

Vinci Partners Real Estate strategy is primarily focused on the acquisition of core, income-generating assets through public real estate funds (REITs). Our Real Estate strategy invests across various sub-strategies including shopping malls, industrial and logistics, offices, and financial instruments related to real estate assets. The Real Estate segment also manages opportunistic development funds.

About Vinci Partners

Vinci Partners is a leading alternative investment platform in Brazil, established in 2009. Vinci Partners' business segments include private equity, public equities, real estate, credit, infrastructure, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions, each managed by dedicated investment teams with an independent investment committee and decision-making process. We also have a financial advisory business, focusing mostly on pre-initial public offering, or pre-IPO, and merger and acquisition, or M&A, advisory services for Brazilian middle-market companies.

