Vinci Partners Real Estate Industrial Development Fund (VFDL) Announces First Capital Deployment

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Vinci Partners Real Estate Industrial Development Fund (VFDL) Announces First Capital Deployment

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. ("Vinci Partners, "the Company," "we," "us," or "our"), the controlling company of a leading alternative investment platform in Brazil, announced today the first acquisition for Vinci Fulwood FII, or VFDL, Vinci Partners Real Estate new industrial development strategy.

VFDL has closed the acquisition of a 30% stake in a development project for the new industrial site Extrema Business Park Block III, located in the city of Extrema, Minas Gerais. With this acquisition, the fund has deployed approximately 20% of its first capital raising in March 2021, which totaled R$ 381 million in capital commitments. The strategy aims to raise up to R$800 million through additional offerings.

Leandro Bousquet, partner and Head of Real Estate for Vinci Partners, said, We completed the acquisition of a one-of-a-kind project for industrial properties. Extrema Business Park Block III is located close to one of the most demanded logistic locations in Brazil, with direct access to So Paulo, the biggest consumption market in Brazil. The other two blocks are fully leased to excellent profile tenants, reassuring the quality of the project. This is the first acquisition of what we believe to be an excellent group of assets we have in the pipeline for VFDL.

About Vinci Partners Real Estate

Vinci Partners Real Estate strategy is primarily focused on the acquisition of core, income-generating assets through public real estate funds (REITs). Our Real Estate strategy invests across various sub-strategies including shopping malls, industrial and logistics, offices, and financial instruments related to real estate assets. The Real Estate segment also manages opportunistic development funds.

About Vinci Partners

Vinci Partners is a leading alternative investment platform in Brazil, established in 2009. Vinci Partners' business segments include private equity, public equities, real estate, credit, infrastructure, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions, each managed by dedicated investment teams with an independent investment committee and decision-making process. We also have a financial advisory business, focusing mostly on pre-initial public offering, or pre-IPO, and merger and acquisition, or M&A, advisory services for Brazilian middle-market companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by the use of words such as anticipate, believe, could, expect, should, plan, intend, estimate and potential, among others. By their nature, forward-looking statements are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future whether or not outside of our control. Such factors may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements included herein speak only as at the date of this press release and we do not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Past performance does not guarantee or predict future performance. Moreover, neither we nor our affiliates, officers, employees and agents undertake any obligation to review, update or confirm expectations or estimates or to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise in relation to the content of this press release. Further information on these and other factors that could affect our financial results is included in filings we have made and will make with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

USA Media Contact
Nick Lamplough / Kate Thompson / Katie Villany
Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
+1 (212) 355-4449

Brazil Media Contact
Danthi Comunicaes
Carla Azevedo ([email protected])
+55 (21) 3114-0779

Investor Contact
[email protected]
NY: +1 (646) 559-8040
RJ: +55 (21) 2159-6240

ti?nf=ODIyNjk0OCM0MTQ3OTc3IzIyMDUxNDU=
2ce6d01f-689c-48d7-a349-2bc99ecfc369
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)