ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Volkswagen AG Investors With Losses to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation – VWAGY

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Volkswagen AG ( VWAGY) resulting from allegations that Volkswagen AG may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Volkswagen AG securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2072.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] or [email protected] for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On March 29, 2021, CNBC published an article entitled VW accidentally leaks new name for its U.S. operations: Voltswagen stating that Volkswagen is expected to change the name of its operations in the U.S. to Voltswagen of America, emphasizing the German automakers electric vehicle efforts and that [a] now unpublished press release called the change a public declaration of the companys future-forward investment in e-mobility.

Then on March 30, 2021, the Wall Street Journal published an article entitled No, Volkswagen Isnt Rebranding Itself Voltswagen which stated [t]he name change stunt comes as the company is eager to get U.S. consumers jazzed about the ID. 4, which went on sale in U.S. showrooms this month. The article also stated that problem for VW is that everyone took it seriously, creating confusion about the companys intentions and moving the shares[.] Due to the earlier news, the article stated [i]n the U.S., the companys American depositary receipts rose as much as 12% Tuesday before sliding near the close after the company confirmed the name change was a joke, closing up 9%.

On this news, Volkswagens American depositary receipt (ADR) price fell $2.17 per ADR, or 5%, over the next two trading days to close at $35.58 per ADR on April 1, 2021, damaging investors.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience or resources. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020 founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs Bar. Many of the firms attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
New York, NY 10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
[email protected]
[email protected]
[email protected]
www.rosenlegal.com

