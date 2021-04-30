ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Volkswagen AG Investors With Losses to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation – VWAGY

NEW YORK, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Volkswagen AG ( VWAGY) resulting from allegations that Volkswagen AG may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.



WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On March 29, 2021, CNBC published an article entitled VW accidentally leaks new name for its U.S. operations: Voltswagen stating that Volkswagen is expected to change the name of its operations in the U.S. to Voltswagen of America, emphasizing the German automakers electric vehicle efforts and that [a] now unpublished press release called the change a public declaration of the companys future-forward investment in e-mobility.

Then on March 30, 2021, the Wall Street Journal published an article entitled No, Volkswagen Isnt Rebranding Itself Voltswagen which stated [t]he name change stunt comes as the company is eager to get U.S. consumers jazzed about the ID. 4, which went on sale in U.S. showrooms this month. The article also stated that problem for VW is that everyone took it seriously, creating confusion about the companys intentions and moving the shares[.] Due to the earlier news, the article stated [i]n the U.S., the companys American depositary receipts rose as much as 12% Tuesday before sliding near the close after the company confirmed the name change was a joke, closing up 9%.

On this news, Volkswagens American depositary receipt (ADR) price fell $2.17 per ADR, or 5%, over the next two trading days to close at $35.58 per ADR on April 1, 2021, damaging investors.

