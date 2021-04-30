Oxbridge Re Announce 2021 First Quarter Results on May 14, 2021

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Oxbridge Re Announce 2021 First Quarter Results on May 14, 2021

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

GRAND CAYMAN, CAYMAN ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2021 / Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) announced that it plans to hold a conference call on Friday May 14, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. Financial results will be issued in a press release after the close of the market on the same day. Oxbridge Re's management will host the presentation, followed by a question and answer period.

Interested parties can listen to the live presentation by dialing the listen-only number below or by clicking the webcast link available on the Investor Information section of the company's website at www.OxbridgeRe.com.

Date: Thursday May 14, 2021

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time

Listen-only toll-free number: 888-506-0062

Listen-only international number: 973-528-0011

Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes before the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Issuer Direct at 919-481-4000 or [email protected].

A replay of the call will be available by telephone after 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day of the call and via the Investor Information section of Oxbridge's website at www.OxbridgeRe.com until June 13, 2021.

Toll-free replay number: 877-481-4010

International replay number: 919-882-2331

Replay passcode: 41166

About Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited
Oxbridge Re (www.oxbridgere.com) is a Cayman Islands exempted company that was organized in April 2013 to provide reinsurance business solutions primarily to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through Oxbridge Re's licensed reinsurance subsidiaries, Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited and Oxbridge RE NS, it writes fully collateralized policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. Oxbridge Re specializes in underwriting medium frequency, high severity risks, where it believes sufficient data exists to analyze effectively the risk/return profile of reinsurance contracts. The company's ordinary shares and warrants trade on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbols "OXBR" and "OXBRW," respectively. The company's ordinary shares are included in the Russell Microcap Index.

Company Contact:
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited
Jay Madhu, CEO
345-749-7570
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Suzie Boland
RFB Communications Group
813-259-0345
[email protected]

SOURCE: Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/642733/Oxbridge-Re-Announce-2021-First-Quarter-Results-on-May-14-2021

img.ashx?id=642733
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)